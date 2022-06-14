Gooddata Launches New Integration in Partnership with Snowflake

GoodData's optimized direct-query platform unlocks enhanced Snowflake performance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodData , the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, announced today its technical partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to help customers unlock more value from their data.

"GoodData and Snowflake share a vision for a data-driven world and GoodData's unique, direct-query-only integration with the Snowflake™ platform aims to achieve this goal," said GoodData's Founder and CEO Roman Stanek. "We are excited to partner with Snowflake to help customers optimize the Snowflake Data Cloud and empower data users throughout the entire business."

GoodData's API-first approach delivers real-time insights embedded in all digital workspaces or systems of work. GoodData's focus on scale and real-time analytics relies on Snowflake's modern cloud data management infrastructure and the technical integration further enhances platform capabilities:

No more data silos. Experience consistent analytics results by removing the need to frequently move data — with GoodData™ headless BI querying your Snowflake data.

Fast, real-time analytics. Execute GoodData analytics directly from your Snowflake data in real-time, fueling data-driven decision-making with the freshest data.

Scalable architecture. Scale GoodData analytics efficiently by data volume, cost, and users, no matter how simple or complex the use case, without hindering performance.

Multi-tenant analytics. Utilize multi-tenant architecture to deliver consistent, customizable GoodData analytics to separate teams, partners and clients.

The integrations between Snowflake and GoodData are turning knowledge workers throughout the organization into data citizens and helping to develop data-based revenue streams to drive businesses forward.

"We are excited to partner with GoodData. Our customers can take advantage of real-time queries, scalable analytics and flexible API that the GoodData platform provides to maximize their success with Snowflake Data Cloud," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

For more information about GoodData and Snowflake's advanced integration offering, visit our website and schedule a live demo to learn more.

About GoodData

GoodData is on a mission to break data silos. Real-time, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData's leading composable data and analytics platform provides a single source of truth across organizations and to their customers. To this day, GoodData has helped more than 140,000 of the world's top businesses deliver on their analytics goals and scale their use cases — from self-service and embeddable analytics, to machine learning and IoT.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn and Twitter.

