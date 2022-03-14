Goode Partners Announces a $30M Investment in JOCKO FUEL to Accelerate Growth

The existing management team is led by Pete Roberts, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He is supported by Brian Littlefield, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Joe Masciantonio, Chief Revenue Officer, and Don Miller, Chief Financial Officer.

David Oddi, Partner of Goode Partners, commented, "We are excited to partner with JOCKO FUEL, Jocko, and management. Pete and his team have done an incredible job developing highly efficacious and great-tasting products to meet evolving consumer demands. We stand ready to assist the Company during this important stage of growth."

Goode Partners LLC has previously invested in multiple leading brands in the food and beverage industry, backing market disruptors including Dave's Killer Bread, Strong Roots, La Colombe, and, most recently, ReadyWise.

"The strategic investment from Goode Partners validates JOCKO FUEL's track record of significant growth and will help enable the emergence of JOCKO FUEL products as the better alternative for conscious consumers and as a household name," said Pete Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of JOCKO FUEL. "Goode has extensive experience partnering with high-growth consumer brands and we are glad to have found a strategic partner who believes in our core mission to provide clean, natural and functional products to our loyal and rapidly growing customer base."

"Our customers are people that want to be smarter, stronger, faster, and better. That means just about every person on the planet. We have been making products that have helped countless people improve all aspects of their lives," explains Jocko Willink. "Dave and the team at Goode Partners will give us the ability to grow our product line, refine our logistics, and reach people that need our products, but who haven't heard of us yet. This partnership gives us the resources to ensure that everyone in the world has access to the incredible benefits of JOCKO FUEL."

About JOCKO FUEL

Headquartered in Jay, Maine, JOCKO FUEL is a provider of a broad range of premium sports nutrition products. JOCKO FUEL was established in 2017 when decorated Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink, entered a partnership with CEO, Pete Roberts, and together they conceptualized the Jocko Fuel brand. A year later, the product line was launched with the introduction of the first and all-time best-selling product, Joint Warfare. The Company's product line has grown to include GO energy drinks, MÖLK protein powders, pre-workout powders, Greens powder and various other supplement products delivered in multiple formats. The Company sells products through a balanced omni-channel model, including direct-to-consumer through the Company's website, Amazon and key retail partnerships, including Vitamin Shoppe and Wawa, among others. More information on JOCKO FUEL can be found on the company's website www.jockofuel.com.

About Goode Partners

Goode Partners LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that focuses exclusively on investment opportunities in the food/beverage, branded consumer products, restaurant, retail, apparel, and direct marketing sectors. The firm has established itself as a partner of choice by leveraging its unique combination of investment capital, a team of professionals with experience investing in and operating some of the world's premier consumer brands and an extensive network within the consumer industry. Goode seeks to partner with the owners and managers of well-positioned, high-growth potential consumer-oriented companies. More information on Goode Partners and its team can be found on the firm's website www.goodepartners.com.

SOURCE JOCKO FUEL, LLC