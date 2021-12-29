WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commercial real estate firms Goodegg Investments and Mesos Capital are pleased to announce the joint acquisition of Waterleaf at Leland – a 248-unit class-A apartment community located in Leland, North Carolina. The teams are led by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson at Goodegg Investments, and Pancham Gupta and Rajan Gupta at Mesos Capital.

Goodegg Investments and Mesos Capital Acquire 248-Unit Apartment Community in Leland, North Carolina

"We are proud to add Waterleaf at Leland to our growing portfolio in the Carolinas. We continue to see strong performance across our assets in both North Carolina and South Carolina, including in Leland and the greater Wilmington MSA – performance driven by strong population growth, job growth, job diversity, and superior quality of life," commented the investment leads.

"With the incredibly strong growth we're seeing in Leland and Wilmington as a whole," they continued, "we are confident we can optimize this asset and provide quality living for the residents, all while Leland continues to grow and thrive."

Waterleaf at Leland is a newly built class-A 248-unit institutional-quality apartment complex delivered in April 2021. The property is located within the master-planned Westgate community in Leland – the fastest growing city in North Carolina and one of the strongest submarkets of the Wilmington MSA.

Waterleaf at Leland features a range of top-of-the-line amenities, including an expansive resort-style saltwater pool with outdoor fireplace, clubhouse with coffee bar, state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin room, pickleball court, business center, car wash, dog park, community bike and kayak barn, private garages available, and valet trash.

Interior unit amenities include luxurious open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 9-foot ceilings, custom hardwood cabinets, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances, wood-vinyl plank flooring, and private porches.

This is the 11th asset across multiple markets in both North Carolina and South Carolina to be added to the collective portfolio for Goodegg Investments and Mesos Capital. Together, this team owns and operates over 8,000 multifamily units worth over $900M across Texas and the Southeast and is uniquely positioned to lead the optimization and growth of this property.

About Waterleaf at Leland

Waterleaf at Leland is a top tier newly built class-A 248-unit apartment complex in the fast-growing Leland submarket of the Wilmington, NC, metro area. This apartment complex is located within the Westgate master-planned community and provides residents a luxurious suburban community with close proximity to downtown Wilmington (just 10 minutes away) – making it a premier destination for new and existing residents, as well as an excellent operational choice for the investing partners.

About Goodegg Investments

Goodegg Investments is an award-winning women-owned and women-led commercial real estate business founded by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson – two busy moms with a passion for real estate. Goodegg Investments helps busy families create passive income through investing in real estate syndications. To date, Goodegg Investments has acquired over $900 million in real estate assets across the country and has helped thousands of investors build wealth for their families through real estate. Learn more at http://goodegginvestments.com or contact [email protected] .

About Mesos Capital

Mesos Capital is a leading commercial real estate firm founded by Pancham Gupta and Rajan Gupta. Mesos Capital has a successful track record of adding value to, renovating, leasing up, and stabilizing commercial assets across thousands of multifamily units. Currently, Mesos Capital controls and manages $250M+ of multifamily assets in multiple markets throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and the Southeast. Learn more at https://mesoscapital.com/ .

