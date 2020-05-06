GoodFirms Experts' Survey: Google Analytics Metrics has Disclosed the Most Popular Data Visualization Tools

Today, Google Analytics has become a vital tool for the digital marketing companies . It provides complete information about how the website is performing, tracking the behavior of visitors on the site, such as the average time they spend on the website, most viewed page details, website bounce rate, etc.

GoodFirms has conducted the 10 Most-Tracked Google Analytics Metrics: Experts' Survey with the knowledge gathered by 80+ Marketing Experts worldwide to unveil the insights which Google Analytics Metrics analysts must track to analyze the details about the visitors on their website profoundly.

In this latest Google Analytics Metrics survey, the business owner and marketing companies can come across the most popular data visualization tools experts prefer to accolade Google Analytics. In this study, it is stated that around 48.28% voted for Google Data Studio, 37.93% for Tableau, 31.03% for Microsoft Power BI, 20.69% for Table Booster Plugin, 13.79% for Agency Analytics, 6.89% for Kibana.

Apart from this, GoodFirms has also unfolded the ten most important Google Analytics Metrics as per the expert's choice to watch out how a particular business or a specific ad campaign is performing. The marketing experts keenly perceive the number of users, which are the traffic resources that are sending visitors, the pageviews, Average Session duration, Goal completion, goal conversion rate, landing page conversion, assisted conversion, bounce rate, and exit rate.

Globally recognized B2B GoodFirms.co is a maverick research, ratings, and reviews platform. It builds a bridge for the service seekers to associate with the most excellent partners. The research team GoodFirms evaluates each firm through several qualitative and quantitative measures.

The research mainly includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are subdivided into numerous metrics, such as verifying the past and present portfolio of each agency, years of experience in the expertise area, online market penetration, and reviews from clients

Focusing on overall research, every agency is assessed and provided with a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the firms are indexed in the list of most excellent software, top development companies, and various sectors of industries.

Moreover, GoodFirms supports the service providers by asking them to engage in the research process and show evidence of their work. Thus, grab an opportunity to Get Listed for free in the list of top companies as per the categories. Obtaining the position at GoodFirms among the best service providers helps firms to expand their reach to new prospects globally, increase their productivity and sales

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient SEO companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodFirms

Related Links

https://www.goodfirms.co

