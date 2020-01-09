GoodFirms Highlights the Most Valuable Software for Varied Industries - January 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Businesses expand, the needs and priorities keep changing. It is always high time for growing organizations to upgrade their programs by integrating software to deliver greater value services, increase efficiency, productivity, and obtain competitive advantages. These days, the software is now the beating heart for various sectors of industries. Therefore, about 55% of companies have invested in different tools that help in improving customer and supplier engagements on the front-end of their business.

In this digitalized world, it is beneficial to invest wisely in software that can play a transformational role in growing business as well as streamline your working process. At the moment, GoodFirms.co has evaluated and come across the list of the best software that can be favorable for various industries. They are Digital Asset Management, Grant Management, Car Rental, Knowledge Management, Online Reservation, Network Mapping, Mind Mapping, Court Management, Treasury Management, and Tool Management.

Take a Look at the List of Best Software for Varied Sectors of Industries at GoodFirms:

Best Digital Asset Management Software:

MarcomCentral, Canto, Bynder, Libris, ResourceSpace, Brandfolder, Razuna, Salsify, Digizuit Media Manager, Daminion

https://www.goodfirms.co/digital-asset-management-software/

Best Grant Management Software:

Smartsheet, Grant Lifecycle Manager, Award Force, Evalato, Benevity, Dyna-Quest, GivingData, CyberGrants, ICARIS, IntelliGrants

https://www.goodfirms.co/grant-management-software/

Best Car Rental Software:

Car Renting Software, Speed Car Rental Software, Easy Rent Pro, Navotar, Rent Centric, HQ Rental Software, Carhire Manager Web, ScheduleBull, Ibexrentacar, Car Rental Solutions

https://www.goodfirms.co/car-rental-software/

Best Knowledge Management Software:

Confluence, OpenDocMan, OpenKM, ProProfs Knowledge Base, Bloomfire, Tettra, Guru, Zendesk Guide, KBPublisher, PHPKB

https://www.goodfirms.co/knowledge-management-software/

Best Reservation Software:

SuperSaaS, HotelDruid, QloApps, KWHotel, Planyo, ResNexus, Bookeo, Sagenda, Chekfront, REzdy Booking

https://www.goodfirms.co/reservation-software/

Best Network Mapping Software:

PRTG Network Monitor, Network Performance Monitor, Whatsup Gold, Nmap, Intermapper, UVexplorer, LanTopoLog 2, Adrem, DEK Software, Edraw Max

https://www.goodfirms.co/network-mapping-software/

Best Mind Mapping Software:

MindMup, XMind, MindManager, Lucidchart, iMindQ, Ideaflip, MindMeister, Novamind, SimpleMind, MindGenius

https://www.goodfirms.co/mind-mapping-software/

Best Court Management Software:

FASTCourt, eCourt, Jayhawk Court Software, Synergy, Mayors Court, eFORCE, Caselle Court Management, Incode, CourtFileNow, C-Track

https://www.goodfirms.co/court-management-software/

Best Treasury Management Software:

OpenPro ERP, Kyriba, SAP Treasury and Risk Management, AccessPay, tm5, Innovative Treasury, CashSolutions, Trinity TMS, GTreasury, Fusion Treasury

https://www.goodfirms.co/treasury-software/

Best Tool Management Software:

Tool & Asset Manager 2.0, EZofficeInventory, Plex ERP, ToolWatch, CHEQROOM, CRIBWARE, CribMaster, eTMS, PC-TOOLCRIB, Small Tool Tracking

https://www.goodfirms.co/tool-management-software/

The above lists of companies are revealed by GoodFirms based on several qualitative and quantitative factors to assist the service providers in selecting the best software for their business effortlessly.

GoodFirms is a globally recognized and leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. Its main objective is to build a bridge for the service seekers to associate them with perfect partners. The analyst team of GoodFirms performs a profound research process following a methodology.

The research process includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Each element is further subdivided into several parameters, such as verifying the complete background of every firm, identifying the experience in the specified area, online presence, and what clients have to say about their services.

Taking a look at the overall research process, each agency obtains marks that are out of total 60. Thus, according to these points, all the organizations are indexed in the list of the best software, top development companies, and in other categories as per their proficiency.

Additionally, GoodFirms encourages service providers to engage in the research process and show strong proof of work. Hence, get an opportunity to Get Listed in the catalog of top companies from various industries. Securing a position among the best software and agencies at GoodFirms will enhance the chances of being recognized globally and stay ahead of your competitors.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

