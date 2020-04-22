GoodFirms Rolls Down Various Reliable Software to Assist the Businesses in the Times of COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 outbreak has created a massive impact on businesses across the world. Due to this pandemic, it is highly expected to avoid gathering in public, such as traveling, shopping, working in offices with staff, etc. Thus, to prevent everyone from the coronavirus, governments have announced the lockdown till this pandemic gets in control.

The COVID-19 infectious disease has disrupted businesses as most of the companies are implementing work from home to efficiently run their show as well as minimizing the physical contacts with everyone. Therefore, most of the companies are adopting the software for managing, tracking, collaborating, and much more.

Presently, there are numerous service providers in the market; this has created a dilemma for the service seekers to choose the most efficient and excellent software for their business. Hence, to make it effortless, GoodFirms.co rolls down the list of reliable software providers such as Project Management, Employee Engagement, Employee Monitoring, Marketing Automation, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, File Sharing, Web Conferencing, Accounting, and Financial Planning software.

Check out the Catalog of Most Recommended Software Listed at GoodFirms:

Best Project Management Software:

Intervals, Celoxis, BVDash, IdeaBridge, Forecast, ProjectManager, Wrike, Microsoft Project, Paymo, Workfront

https://www.goodfirms.co/project-management-software/

Best Employee Engagement Software:

FairTrak, Lattice, Tanda, Xoxoday Empuls, Ezzely, HR-One, EmployeeTrail, Qualtrics Employee Experience, KaiNexus, Quantum Workplace

https://www.goodfirms.co/employee-engagement-software/

Best Employee Monitoring Software:

WebWork Time Tracker, Lessonly, Teramind, Toggl, Kickidler, Time Doctor, DeskTime, Spytech, Network Lookout, EmpMonitor

https://www.goodfirms.co/employee-monitoring-software/

Best Marketing Automation Software:

Salesoar, eSputnik, Marketo, HubSpot Marketing Hub, ActiveCampaign, Constant Contact, SharpSpring, Mautic, EngageBay, Marketing Creatio

https://www.goodfirms.co/marketing-automation-software/

Best Email Marketing Software:

SendX, Mailchimp, Zoho Campaign, Agile CRM, SendGrid, Stripo.email, MailerLite, ONTRAPORT, Act-On, Emma, Constant Contact

https://www.goodfirms.co/email-marketing-software/

Best Social Media Management Software:

Ryzely, Hootsuite, Buffer, HubSpot Marketing Hub, Lithium Social Media Marketing, PromoRepublic, Sprout SOcial, Agropulse, Zoho Social, Rignite

https://www.goodfirms.co/social-media-marketing-software/

Best File Sharing Software:

Box, SAM900 APM, Hightail, Samepage, Dropbox Business, ShareFile, D-LAN, WeTransfer, Egnyte, ProjectSend

https://www.goodfirms.co/file-sharing-software/

Best Web Conferencing Software:

QuickBlox, Zoom, Proficonf, UberConferences, Zoho ShowTime, Samepage, ClickMeeting, Join.me, Gotowebinar, Bigmarker

https://www.goodfirms.co/web-conferencing-software/

Best Accounting Software:

Banana Accounting, Invoice Meister, Jewellery365cloud, Vyapar, LedgerLite, Advanced Accounting, ABECAS Insight, Wave, Xero, sage 50Cloud Accounting

https://www.goodfirms.co/accounting-software/

Best Financial Planning Software:

Quicken, Personal Capital, NaviPlan, Gnucash, Money Manager Ex, Buddi, HomeBank, Firefly III, Skrooge, KMyMoney

https://www.goodfirms.co/financial-planning-software/

Internationally, recognized GoodFirms is a maverick B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. Its main objective is to build a strong bridge between the service seekers and the best service providers from various industries. Therefore, the GoodFirms analyst team conducts a scrupulous research methodology. It includes three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

Further, these components are subdivided into numerous metrics, such as determining the complete background of each agency, years of experience in the expertise area, online penetration, and client feedback.

Considering the overall research factors, every firm is assessed and provided with a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, according to these points, all the agencies are indexed in the list of brilliant software providers, top development companies, and other agencies from varied sectors of industries.

Additionally, GoodFirms invites service providers to engage in the research process and show convincing proof of their successful work. Thus, grab a chance to Get Listed for free in the catalog of the best software and top companies as per the categories. Gaining the position at GoodFirms among the best service providers will be a magnet to pull the attention of new prospects, increase productivity, get more sales, and earn more revenue.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient software that delivers results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodFirms

