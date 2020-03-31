GoodFirms Survey on ECommerce Can Help this Industry to Survive the Outbreak of COVID-19

Due to this, it has affected many industries that move the global economy such as trade, manufacturing, shipping, transport, tourism and many other services. It has also created a hard time for the Ecommerce, B2B, B2C and other brick-and-mortar brands etc.

Right now the economy has got unstable and the industries are feeling burnt as how the global health emergency (COVID-19) will impact their businesses. But in order to follow the government call for staying home and staying safe. The outbreak of coronavirus has created high demand for some of the products while other online brands are struggling to get sales. Therefore, at this moment the digitalized world is also expecting services at their doorstep.

For the same reason, taking the wise steps can definitely help survive the ecommerce industry until Covid-19 is fully eradicated. Here, the research team of GoodFirms had conducted a survey on 4 Ecommerce Marketing Strategies for small businesses with examples.

GoodFirms surveyed 100+ specialists from the top ecommerce marketing companies to determine which ecommerce marketing tactics work best for small scale eStores. The participants were asked to vote for the best strategies among the four options - PPC Ads, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and Email Marketing.

Around 82.08% of the experts said that Pay-Per-Click (PPC) ads is a prominent technique to be a magnet and attract consistent traffic to the eStore. About 76. 66% voted for content marketing that is to provide proper information to the prospects about the products and services.

Digital marketing has been chosen third as the most favored strategy that helps in promoting and engaging with both prospects and customers. And 46.62% of ecommerce marketing experts believe that email marketing is highly effective to build a strong bond with customers.

Further, you can follow The Ultimate Guide To E-Commerce Apps - GoodFirms Survey Of Shoppers And App Makers. Here you can find profound insights highlighting how the consumer buying behaviour is changing and what you can do to sustain your business for the future after the hurt by COVID-19.

This survey was performed with approximately 250+ shoppers across the world, with a goal to learn about their psychographics during the purchase cycle. About 54.5% people prefer to shop online via an ecommerce app or the online shopping site. In this survey, the participated ecommerce app development companies have helped to get a detailed report of the average cost of developing an ecommerce app with basic and multifunctional features.

