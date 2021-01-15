GoodGirlPR Excited to Add Creative Nadhege Ptah to Its Roster

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known entertainment public relations firm GoodGirlPR is excited to announce its new client Nadhege Ptah, a one-of-a-kind artist with a psychology and dance background. Recently, Nadhege co-starred in SHOWTIME television series "City on a Hill." As a producer and featured lead, her short films landed distribution on CBS, PBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX, just to name a few.

Nadhege Ptah MAAT Films

Nadhege's career began performing "Lady in Brown" in the critically acclaimed production, "For Color Girls." As an award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and dancer, her ability to leverage and experiment with various mediums allow Nadhege to create a unique legacy of creative works, which she wants to share with the World. Fittingly, her performances have been well received, with critical praise appearing in globally recognized publications, including The Huffington Post, PBS.org, Backstage, and many other outlets.

"I'm excited to be working with Nickie Robinson, the founder of GoodGirlPR. Her skillsets are the perfect balance of creativity and business. Her action speaks louder than words with an energetic and enthusiastic flair as a bonus," says Nadhege.

Nadhege also launched a production company called MAAT Films, which is currently in development with various projects.

For more information, visit https://www.nadhegeptah.com/

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

2123803385

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodGirlPR