GoodHout Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates -- key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

GoodHout has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

GoodHout has developed a proposition which will have a direct and positive lasting impact on the world. The past five years has seen GoodHout developing a high-value, fair-chain, biocomposite material made from coconut. The biocomposite is simply the natural by-product of existing coconut production, where both the fibre and gluing system is derived from coconut waste.

Using patent pending technology, GoodHout transforms coconut husk waste into a 100% bio-based material capable of replacing synthetic materials such as thermoset plastics and MDFs which contain toxic compounds, as well as being a truly sustainable alternative to tropical hardwoods.

Natural glues and lignin present in the coconut husk are activated during the production process which results in an extremely durable, toxic-free material with excellent properties. GoodHout's Coconut Husk Board has tested compliant for flooring and indoor furniture, including in moist conditions such as for bathrooms and kitchens. Our materials are extremely aesthetically appealing to designers, with a natural-fibre look evoking the tropical origins of the coconut while exuding the deep, dark warmth of a hardwood.

The coconut husk boards can be used for sustainable design furniture, fashion & furniture accessories, as well as interior applications such as table tops or decorative flooring, and green building solutions. In future, we will produce 3D compression-moulded products such as eye-wear frames, moulded chair seats, and car doors or dashboards.

2020 saw the start of a pilot plant being built in the Netherlands for proof of technology, 2021 will see the commissioning of the pilot scale-up for market traction, and a subsequent demonstration factory is expected in 2022/2023.

GoodHout is focused on 'impact' and does so by producing long-life, bio-based products while sourcing via Fairtrade principles, setting up a children's educational charity and a microfinancing fund for women in the local coconut communities working with GoodHout.

