Goodman Acker, P.C.: Detroit's Personal Injury Law Firm Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Goodman Acker, P.C. is celebrating its 25th year as a personal injury law firm in the Metro Detroit area. The law firm handles all personal injury accident matters, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, birth injury, slip and falls, social security claims, and long/short-term disability. It also has a political law and consulting practice.

Goodman Acker, P.C., formerly known as Gordon, Goodman & Acker was founded in 1994. Barry Goodman & Gerald Acker, founding and managing partners of the firm met on a basketball court at the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit.

Over the years, the firm has grown its market share inside the Metro Detroit area. "We have grown from two attorneys and two secretaries to 12 attorneys and 22 supporting staff members. We have been named one of Top 100 Coolest Places to Work in Michigan over the last two years, and have been awarded several other accolades over the years for our dedication to our clients and our community," says Acker.

The firm identifies with the brand "Detroit's Trusted Law Firm" and the phone number 1-800-TRUSTED. With an outstanding reputation for honesty and integrity in the legal field and a track record of success, Goodman Acker's brand truly speaks to the service it provides. And their client's would agree.

"We are proud of the reputation we have built over the years and the fact that the majority of our business comes from word of mouth," says Goodman. "It has been a wonderful 25 years."

Throughout the year, Goodman Acker will be celebrating in various ways, including the reinvention of their logo, a new TV ad, and community outreach.

As the firm's legal team celebrates its 25 years in practice, they remain as committed as ever to putting its clients first and supporting the community that has supported it for so many years.

