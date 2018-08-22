Goodman makes strategic acquisitions in Northern New Jersey

Goodman will continue to target land developments, value-add and stabilized opportunities in the Northern New Jersey, Central Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley industrial markets. This complements Goodman's existing portfolio which has focussed on the key logistics and industrial markets of Inland Empire and Greater Los Angeles in southern California.

New acquisition supporting same-day delivery to New York City

Goodman's latest purchase is a 100,031 square feet facility located in Bergen County within close proximity to New York City and multiple international airports. Now available for lease, Goodman Industrial Center Murray Hill, provides convenient access to Interstate 80, Brooklyn-Queens Expressway 278, the New Jersey Turnpike and Phillipsburg-Newark Expressway 78. An open house event is being held from 8am-11am Tuesday, September 18th at 433 Murray Hill, New Jersey for prospective customers.

Teterboro purchased fully leased, strengthening e-commerce experience

The Teterboro 616,992 square feet site is leased to a major e-commerce provider and is just one of two Class A logistics centers greater than 400,000 square feet in Northern New Jersey, Meadowlands market. It is located just seven miles from Manhattan and adjacent to Route 46 offering immediate access to Interstate 80 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America, said: "These new acquisitions add depth to our portfolio in New Jersey in locations characterised by high demand and limited available supply. Our new office in the Meadowlands has been established to help service our existing customers and the pent up demand we're seeing in the area."

