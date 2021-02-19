Goodman Management Group Continues to Lead in the Community Association Industry with CINC Systems Partnership

"Experiencing the CINC way of doing things is a game-changer for owners, and that's why we've been growing so quickly." Tweet this

"In my years of experience, I know that the key to growing an association management company's portfolio comes down to homeowner satisfaction," he said. "That satisfaction is not possible without transparent communication and seamless property management experiences."

Goodman said he believes his technology solution – a smooth user interface and a strong back end – is critical to strong client communications. That's why, when launching his company, searching for the right accounting and property management system was so important to Mr. Goodman. After an exhaustive review, Goodman selected CINC Systems and partnered with AXOS Bank.

"We evaluated numerous platforms, and I believe CINC and AXOS will provide an unmatched level of innovation, service, and support to our family of associations," Goodman said.

"The HOA and COA industry is prosperous and filled with passionate entrepreneurs such as Mr. Goodman," said Will Saunders, Vice President and Relationship Manager of AXOS Bank. "It's very exciting to support the growth of a company that understands the importance of innovative technology, and by working with CINC, we'll be able to provide a seamless and secure financial experience for HOAs and homeowners."

Despite a meager 2020 for many businesses, CINC Systems has been rapidly expanding throughout the country, including new markets such as Virginia. "This industry is fraught with fragmented technology that hinders homeowner experiences," said Shea Dittrich, CINC's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Experiencing the CINC way of doing things is a game-changer for owners, and that's why I believe we've been growing our footprint so quickly. We're pumped to continue to accelerate our growth into 2021 and beyond."

Resources



Learn more about CINC Systems here

Connect with us on social: LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook

, , and Meet the CINC Systems leadership team here

About CINC Systems

CINC Systems is the largest provider of SaaS solutions for the community association industry. Founded in 2005, CINC Systems became the industry's first Internet-based integrated accounting and property management system. CINC Systems is backed by founder Bill Blanton, a third-generation banker, and Spectrum Equity. The company serves more than 16,000 homeowners associations and 2 million homes. Learn more at www.cincsystems.com.

SOURCE CINC Systems

Related Links

www.cincsystems.com

