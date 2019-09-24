Goodnature Introduces New Innovative Juice Press

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnature , the leading cold-press juice equipment manufacturer, launched the presale for their new M-1 juice press , the first commercial cold-press juicer built specifically for made-to-order juice.

"Retail customers are used to having to choose between 'fresh' or 'cold-pressed' juice. Now they can have both," says Goodnature CEO Eric Wettlaufer. "Our latest innovation, the M-1, bridges that gap and allows our customers to offer the best cold-pressed juice, on-demand."

The Goodnature M-1 Cold-Press Juicer

Making 12-16 ounces of juice on the M-1 takes less than three minutes, and only one of those minutes is labor time. "After the user grinds the produce, they can simply push the 'press' button and walk away while the pneumatic press slowly squeezes the ground produce, creating the world's best, most nutritious juice. This allows the user to focus more time on their customers or prepping to make the next juice."

The M-1's new patent pending ReadyGrind™ technology eliminates the need to clean between recipes by allowing the grinder to be swapped with a clean set in about five seconds. With a small footprint less than 12" wide and an affordable list price starting at just $3,900, juice bars, cafes, and restaurants can now serve true cold-pressed juice even if it's not the focus of their business. Previously, the least expensive entry point into a commercial juice press system was about $13,000.

The M-1 joins Goodnature's current cold-press juice equipment lineup : X-1 Mini, X-1, X-6, SX-280, and the Maximizer. For more information on the M-1 and how to get one on order, visit goodnature.com . Find them on social @GoodnaturePro.

About Goodnature Products, Inc.

Goodnature innovates and manufactures the industry's best cold-pressed juice equipment and succeeds by helping their customers grow.

The Goodnature story dates back to 1976 when founder, Dale Wettlaufer, started making small cider presses from his cabin in the woods. More than 40 years later Goodnature is still a family company, manufacturing everything in Buffalo, NY, and now shipping to over 70 countries. Goodnature takes pride in the success of its customers, growing the #goodnaturefamily stronger than ever.

