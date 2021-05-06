GoodNovel hosts series of writing contests to strengthen author's creative welfare

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodNovel, an international platform focusing on the creation of original online novels, has launched two writing contests – The Blessed Wolf and The CEO and Me – to celebrate its first anniversary. The two contests run till August and September, 2021 respectively and reach over 5 million readerships on the platform prospectively, with total prizes add up to over 40,000 dollars.

GoodNovel attracts readers from over 100 countries and authors from more than 50 countries. They are producing and consuming online stories in languages including English, French, Indonesian, Filipino, and Russian. Officially launched in April 2020, GoodNovel is featured as one of the Top3 reading Apps on Appstore and Google Play store ranked by grossing.

In the past year, GoodNovel has successfully held several writing contests on diversified topics, receiving thousands of works from online writing talents around the world, among which winning works received customized promotion and extra exposure. Correspondingly, winning stories gained great reputation for their edge over other novels and the authors also benefited greatly from their works.

Upon GoodNovel's first anniversary, the platform has kicked off writing contests on two of the most trending romance genres, CEO stories and werewolf stories, to encourage broader participation. The platform also promises promotion and additional exposure for the winning entries, as well as more revenue streams for the winning authors.

From the beginning, GoodNovel has been devoted to making the platform an author's community. This year, GoodNovel has been working to create a more committed and trusted relationship with authors. By launching projects including Author Brand Benefit Project, Author Incentive Program and GoodNovel Academy, the platform is determined to ensure authors chances to create, to communicate, to learn and to earn. GoodNovel looks forward to providing users with better writing experiences.

About GoodNovel

GoodNovel is an online story platform and community based in Singapore that is dedicated to creating a new generation of classic novels and a free zone of imagination powered by technology.

