GoodPop Celebrates Ice Cream Sandwich Day with Costco Exclusive and a Giveaway of Its New Gluten Free Oatmilk Frozen Dessert Sandwiches

15-pack now available at Costco, gives away month of ice cream sandwiches via Instagram

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with the announcement of a 15-count box of its new Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches exclusively available at Costco locations in Los Angeles. GoodPop is also celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day on August 2 with an Instagram giveaway of a month's worth of its Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches to five lucky fans.

GoodPop's Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches are the first ever oat milk frozen dessert sandwich on the market that are 100% plant-based and gluten-free. They are 110 calories each and have only 8 grams of sugar. The sandwiches are made with only fair trade, non-GMO ingredients. GoodPop celebrates National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with the announcement of a 15-count box of its new Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches exclusively available at Costco locations in Los Angeles.

"One of the hottest months of the year, August is a great time for an ice cream social or just to have some frozen treats on hand to help beat the heat," said Clara Tomlin, director of brand impact, GoodPop. "We're giving away eight boxes of our new ice cream sandwiches to five fans. With an ice cream sandwich a day, there's enough to be enjoyed with friends, give some away to neighbors or even strangers as a simple act of goodness. Our goal is that this inspires some kindness and fun!"

To enter GoodPop's Chocolate Vanilla Sandwich giveaway: Follow @GoodPop on Instagram and share the GoodPop National Ice Cream Sandwich Day post to your story beginning tomorrow, August 2nd.

For some local surprise and delight, GoodPop will be handing out 500 ice cream sandwiches from its GoodPop Lemont at the Wheatsville Food Co-op in Austin, TX, located at 4001 S Lamar Blvd. Stop by from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a Chocolate Vanilla Sandwich and a smile.

GoodPop's Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches are the first ever oatmilk frozen dessert sandwich on the market that are 100% plant-based and gluten-free. They are 110 calories each and have only 8 grams of sugar. The sandwiches are made with only fair trade, non-GMO ingredients. At Costco they come with 15 in a box and suggested retail price is $11.99. The Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches were the brand's first foray into stickless frozen treats when they launched in April at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, HEB, Gelson's, Raley's and online at the GoodPop shop. For a complete list of store locations, click here.

"We saw an opportunity to recreate the cult classic ice cream sandwiches like the ones we grew up with, but with cleaner ingredients that are more delicious and better for people and the planet," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "We're proud of the result with our Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches as we continue our mission of using frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good through our Pledge Good Foundation ."

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 17 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. www.goodpops.com .

