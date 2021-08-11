GoodPop Celebrates National Creamsicle Day with Better-For-You Take on Nostalgic Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, the leading frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, is celebrating National Creamsicle Day August 14 with their better-for-you version of a childhood classic, Orange n' Cream, plus an end of summer giveaway and call for acts of goodness as part of its mission to "Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good."

GoodPop celebrates National Creamsicle Day with their fan favorite Orange n' Cream pop. www.GoodPops.com Ten winners will receive GoodPop's Orange n' Cream Summer Celebration Giveaway that includes eight boxes of pops, Orange n' Cream pop dog toy, GoodPop's limited edition twin pop pool float and more.

On Saturday, August 14, GoodPop fans are invited to enter the Orange n' Cream Summer Celebration Giveaway, online here. Ten winners will receive: Eight boxes of Orange n' Cream frozen pops, an Orange n' Cream pop dog toy, GoodPop's limited edition twin pop pool float and more fun swag to celebrate summer! Enter to win via this link. The giveaway will end Monday, August 16, at 11:59 p.m. CST and 10 winners will be chosen at random.

Austin-based GoodPop will also host a local pop-up on August 14, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Neighbors dog park located at 5609 S Congress Ave. They will be giving away Orange n' Cream pops and pup toys to everyone that pops by.

"A throwback to the classic treat but with better ingredients, our Orange n' Cream pop is a fan favorite," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "End of the summer is the perfect time to celebrate this treat and gives us an excuse to surprise and delight a few people, while reminding others to do good as well."

GoodPop's Orange n' Cream pops come in packs of four, are USDA certified organic, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars, or sugar alcohol sweeteners. Like all GoodPop products, they were thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients available.

As part of its recently launched Pledge Good Foundation, GoodPop asks consumers everywhere to pledge to do good deeds this summer through Pledge Good. For every person that commits to do a good deed to spread good and kindness, the brand donates $1 to organizations that fight hunger, help animals find homes, support equity and inclusion and nurture a healthy environment. Customers can take part at goodpop.com/pledge or via social with the hashtag #pledgegood.

"We created the Pledge Good Foundation to make the world a brighter place, with more generosity and random acts of kindness," said Goetz. "We are committed to donating for every person who pledges to do something good and our goal is to create a ripple effect that brings more good and joy into people's lives and creates positive change."

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and available in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states and GoodPop's new online store that ships to all 48 states in the continental United States with flat rate shipping. For a full list of retailers and to shop, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator. For more information and to shop, visit https://shop.goodpops.com/ .

Downloadable images available here.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, natural, organic, Non-GMO, rBST-free, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 15 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging natural novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else. www.goodpops.com .

Media Contact:

Janette Rizk

805-895-4940

[email protected]

www.goodpops.com

SOURCE GoodPop

Related Links

http://www.goodpops.com

