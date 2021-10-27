GoodPop Goes 100 Percent Plant-Based, Sees Double-Digit Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® Frozen Pops, leader in the better-for-you frozen treat category, celebrates World Vegan Day, November 1, with double-digit sales growth after reformulating its products to be 100 percent plant-based a year ago. To meet consumer demand, GoodPop is announcing new ways to get its product in the hands of people seeking plant-based options.

The growth rate for the U.S. plant-based food market more than doubled in 2020 , as sales surged 27 percent to $7 billion, according to the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and The Good Food Institute (GFI). According to SPINS data, plant-based novelties (any treat on a stick, cone or sandwich) has grown this year by 35 percent, rapidly gaining share of the total novelties category.

With shoppers looking for more plant-based options than ever before, GoodPop saw expansion into Costco, Kroger, and Publix, and continues to provide new opportunities for consumers to experience its frozen treats. In addition to its e-commerce and Amazon launch earlier this year, GoodPop is now available via Instacart and Amazon delivery via Whole Foods Market and just announced on-demand delivery in 30 minutes or less through its GoodPop Shop on DoorDash, GoPuff, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats for delivery throughout Texas, with more states rolling out soon.

"Nearly half of GoodPop's growth is being driven by people who are buying better-for-you frozen treats for the first time. We're thrilled to see people choosing treats more consciously, and retailers and brands working hard to meet that demand," said Rahul Shah. "Besides our product innovation, we are listening to customer feedback, and working with retailers and platforms to make GoodPop available to more people via presence in more places beyond grocery store shelves, like online menus for instant delivery. This is bringing non-dairy and vegan options to more people."

This year GoodPop also refreshed its packaging with a new look that calls attention to its mission to "Pledge Good. Do Good. Feel Good." The back of the box is dedicated to GoodPop's Pledge Good Foundation, and has a call to action for how customers can take part by taking the #pledgegood challenge to do a good deed at goodpops.com/pledgegood. On the front of the box, the new logo is an updated banner with a designated brand color, Good Day Teal, which evokes a feeling of warmth and showcases its mouthwatering pops.

"The good in our name isn't just about the ingredients we use or the way our products taste, it's an integral part of GoodPop's mission to use our frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "As we continue to grow and make our products available to more people, it's encouraging to see mainstream audiences embrace a plant-based lifestyle. We're grateful for all the partners and people that are helping to share our mission to create positive change in the world."

GoodPop Frozen Pops are available for a suggested retail price of $4.99-$5.99 and can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states. All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy and gluten-free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. For a full list of retailers and to shop, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator. For more information and to shop, visit https://shop.goodpops.com/ .

