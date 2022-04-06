GoodPop Goes Beyond the Pop with New First-Of-Its-Kind Gluten Free Oatmilk Frozen Dessert Sandwiches

Cleans up another classic frozen treat, available now across the country at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, HEB and via the GoodPop shop

AUSTIN, Texas , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® frozen pops, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, launches its latest cleaned up classic— Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches , the first ever gluten-free oatmilk frozen dessert sandwich. The new plant-based and gluten-free frozen dessert sandwiches are GoodPop's first foray into stickless frozen treats. The Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches are now available at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, HEB, Gelson's, Raley's and online at the GoodPop shop.

Consumers are seeking more dairy free options, and according to SPINS data, plant-based novelties (any treat on a stick, cone or sandwich) grew market share of the total frozen desserts category by 35 percent in 2021.

"With plant-based novelties being the fastest growing segment in the ice cream category and consumer feedback showing demand for better for you frozen desserts, the time was right to take our philosophy and elevated sourcing standards to expand beyond the pop and create our version of an ice cream sandwich as we continue to redefine the frozen novelties category," said Rahul Shah, President and COO, GoodPop.

GoodPop's Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches are the first gluten-free, oatmilk frozen dessert sandwich on the market that is 100% plant-based and gluten-free. They are 110 calories each and have only 8 grams of sugar. The sandwiches are also kosher, and made with only fair trade, non-GMO ingredients. They come with four in a box and the suggested retail price is $4.99 - $5.99.

"We love reinventing classic nostalgic favorites with better-for-you ingredients, which means they have a much shorter, better-for-you ingredient list and are allergen-friendly, but without sacrificing taste," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "We decided to enter new territory because we saw an opportunity in the market to recreate the cult classic ice cream sandwiches like the ones we grew up with in the 80s and 90s, but with cleaner ingredients that are more delicious and better for people and the planet. We're proud of the result with our Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches as we continue our mission of using frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good through our Pledge Good Foundation ."

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator.

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® Frozen Pops has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 17 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing emerging better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop has both a strong awareness and authentic story that cannot be found anywhere else. www.goodpops.com .

