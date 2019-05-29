Goodr Taps Roadie for Same-Day Delivery to Feed More, Waste Less

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodr, a real-time food rescue app built on blockchain, today announced its express delivery partnership with Roadie, the on-the-way delivery service with the nation's largest local same-day delivery footprint. Goodr can now rapidly deploy and expand its food management program to any market in the country, allowing businesses to conveniently donate surplus food deliveries to people in need.

"We believe that hunger isn't a scarcity issue, but a logistics issue," said Jasmine Crowe, Founder & CEO of Goodr. "Americans waste 133 billion pounds of food each year, much of that coming from restaurants and grocery stores. Working with Roadie allows us to expand to new markets and new organizations in need at a much faster rate than if we were to build our own fleet."

The first of its kind to utilize blockchain for social good, Goodr provides a secure ledger to track surplus food waste from pickup to donation, unlocking significant tax deductions and predicting habitual overordering.

The partnership marks the first time Goodr has outsourced its logistics platform to deliver unused food at scale. The company utilizes Roadie's crowdsourced model, which taps into unused capacity in passenger vehicles already on the road, to deliver surplus food same-day to donation centers like churches or shelters.

"People helping people has been at our core since day one, and partnering with Goodr to rescue and redistribute food exemplifies the very best of our community," said Marc Gorlin, Founder & CEO of Roadie. "Because we're tapping into latent capacity already on the road, our model makes it easy and convenient to rapidly donate meals at scale to people in need, at any time, anywhere."

ABOUT GOODR

Goodr is a real-time food rescue app built on blockchain technology. The Goodr model aims to provide a triple-win solution by improving an organization's bottom line through charitable tax donations, reducing its greenhouse emissions from landﬁlls and getting its edible surplus food to local communities in need.

ABOUT ROADIE

Roadie is an on-the-way delivery service that puts unused capacity in passenger vehicles to work by connecting senders with drivers who are already going that way. Roadie works with businesses across virtually every industry to provide a faster, cheaper, and more scalable solution for same-day and last-mile deliveries.

SOURCE Goodr

Related Links

https://goodr.co

