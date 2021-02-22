Goodrich Petroleum Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 am central time to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results.

To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-888-317-6003



PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-6061



Canada Toll Free 1-866-284-3684

Participant Elite Entry Number: 6391857

Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference. The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its fourth quarter and year-end financial results on its website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Participants may also access the live audio webcast of the conference call through the following web link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/937/40151 or by accessing the webcast through the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call. Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial 1 (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial 1 (412) 317-0088. The replay access code will be 10152712.

