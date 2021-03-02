Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events

News provided by

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Mar 02, 2021, 16:05 ET

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following events.

Energy Prospectus Group – Webinar
Date/Time: March 12, 2021 @ 10:00 am CT
Link to view:  https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KMed47FDQkW0ZBn6LVOuTQ

Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Conference Dates: March 15-17, 2021

Virtual Scotia Howard Weil 49th Annual Energy Conference
Conference Dates: March 23-24, 2021

EnerCom Dallas 2021 (Virtual)
Conference Dates: April 6–7, 2021

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

Related Links

http://www.goodrichpetroleum.com

Also from this source

Goodrich Petroleum Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth...

Goodrich Petroleum Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics