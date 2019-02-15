Goodrich Petroleum to Present at Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management will be presenting and/or holding one-on-one meetings at the following conferences:

DUG Haynesville Conference at the Shreveport Convention Center in Shreveport, Louisiana at 9:00 am on February 20, 2019.

EnerCom Dallas 2019 Oil & Gas Conference at the Tower Club in Dallas, Texas at 9:30 am on February 27, 2019.

Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference at the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 24-27, 2019.

IPAA's 24th OGIS Conference at the Sheraton New York Hotel in New York, New York on April 8-9, 2019.

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation

