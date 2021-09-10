GOODRX INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - GDRX

NEW ORLEANS, La., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX).

On September 23, 2020, the Company completed its initial public stock offering ("IPO"), selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. On November 17, 2020, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings that would compete directly with the Company's platform: a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which was said would make it "simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place."

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information at the time of the IPO and during the class period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether GoodRx's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to GoodRx's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

