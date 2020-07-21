GoodRx, The Nation's Leading Source for Prescription and Healthcare Savings, Partners with Verisys To Manage Their Provider Credentialing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verisys Corporation, a Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) that serves thousands of healthcare organizations and millions of providers, is pleased to announce its partnership with GoodRx, the leading source for prescription and healthcare savings in America, to deliver Provider Credentialing and Provider Management Services and Software for their HeyDoctor by GoodRx telehealth service.

Over 15 million Americans trust GoodRx to help them find better drug prices and information on a monthly basis. GoodRx expanded into telehealth in 2019 by purchasing start-up HeyDoctor, so consumers can get access to medical consultations and receive advice about their prescriptions. In a time when accessing medical treatment online is critical, GoodRx makes it easier for Americans to find the services and treatments they need.

"All Americans, no matter their income, have a right to trusted, highly qualified providers," said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. "Partnering with Verisys ensures that patients get all their needs met with the highest quality of provider care."

Verisys will manage end-to-end healthcare provider credentialing for HeyDoctor by GoodRx with its NCQA compliant package which includes a FACIS® search, professional license verification and DEA registration, plus a full range of primary source verifications that ensure the highest quality of practitioners are serving the growing needs of patients across the country.

"Verisys is delighted to be working with GoodRx and HeyDoctor," said John Benson, CEO and co-founder of Verisys, "who realize that thorough identity and credentials verification, along with continuous monitoring, will engender trust and ensure the high quality of their providers who are serving American healthcare consumers."

About Verisys:

Verisys Corporation, since 1992, is a technology enabled data and credentials verification organization that offers comprehensive, enterprise-wide compliance, regulatory and credentialing solutions to the health care sector. Verisys' mission is to protect health care consumers by enforcing competency and patient safety through full transparency. Verisys is curator of FACIS®, the largest provider database in the U.S. used for debarment, exclusion, sanction and disciplinary action screening in the process of verifying credentials, for contracting, privileging, employment, reimbursement, and referral validation and leverages its Cloud-based platform, CheckMedic® to streamline credentialing. Verisys is NCQA certified and URAC accredited and holds ISO Certifications for quality (9001) and information security (27001).

About GoodRx:

GoodRx is America's healthcare marketplace. The company offers the most comprehensive and accurate resource for affordable prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of pharmacies coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits and lab tests. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $20 billion using GoodRx and more than 15 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their healthcare. GoodRx is the #1 most downloaded medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and tens of thousands of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com

