GoodSocial Introduces Free Volunteer Engagement Platform for Nonprofits

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodSocial® Inc. has launched its innovative social network that creates a new paradigm for social impact engagement. The new platform connects volunteers and nonprofits in communities to maximize the good they generate.

GoodSocial Impact Profile Volunteer engagement

Nonprofits build a profile on GoodSocial to share their organization's mission and the impact they seek to make in their community. Nonprofits can also post volunteer opportunities and use GoodSocial volunteer workflow functions. In a game-changing move, GoodSocial announced its platform is free to all registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits in the U.S. that now have unlimited access to the platform for volunteer recruitment and engagement.

"Nonprofits are doing important work in our communities, providing essential services to the public and serving those in need. We want to support their efforts by increasing their visibility and making it easy for citizens to engage," said Trisha Bright, CEO and founder of GoodSocial. "GoodSocial aggregates volunteer opportunities in a community-centric social network that makes it easy for nonprofits and individuals to connect."

The first wave of GoodSocial nonprofit users include regions of Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and local nonprofits in Silicon Valley, including Bill Wilson Center and Sunday Friends. Early reactions to GoodSocial have been very positive. "This is the technology innovation that the nonprofit industry has been looking for," stated Ashley Sodergren, a Regional Director from Alzheimer's Association.

Individual users create an Impact Profile on GoodSocial to identify the social causes they care about and skills they can contribute. Based on their ZIP Code, GoodSocial matches users with local nonprofits and volunteer opportunities that align with their cause interests. The platform records their contributions in the user's Impact Profile which becomes a digital record of their social impact footprint.

"The GoodSocial Impact Profile represents an important new piece of social currency that will create a new standard in school admissions and job application processes," stated Ms. Bright. "How people contribute in their communities is an important component of civic life. With GoodSocial, we're giving people a way to record and share this important aspect of themselves in much the same way that LinkedIn lets people share their professional history and accomplishments."

"We're excited to launch GoodSocial on United Nations' International Volunteer Day and offer this new tool to the tens of millions of Americans who volunteer each year to make it easier for them to engage in their communities," stated Tulin Melton, Chief Impact Officer and co-founder of GoodSocial. "Budgets and resources are tight at nonprofits. GoodSocial makes it possible for any nonprofit to share their mission and engage volunteers in their community."

As part of the launch, GoodSocial announced a $2,500 grant opportunity to nonprofits that join the platform. Nonprofits must post a minimum of 3 volunteer opportunities and accrue a minimum of 200 unique followers to be eligible. The grant award will be made to the nonprofit with the greatest number of unique followers on GoodSocial as of 5 PM PT on December 28. Complete grant details are available by emailing info@goodsocial.com with a subject line "Grant Details."

About GoodSocial

GoodSocial is a social network for social good that makes it easy for volunteers and nonprofits to collaborate in the communities they share. GoodSocial's mission is to maximize the amount of good that can be done to improve lives and communities.

GoodSocial is open to nonprofit and individual users at www.goodsocial.com.

Media Contact:

Trisha Bright

+1 (408) 472-4079

206119@email4pr.com

SOURCE GoodSocial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.goodsocial.com

