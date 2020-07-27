GOODTIME III Resumes Scenic Cruises with Enhanced Passenger Safety Procedures

CLEVELAND, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOODTIME III, one of the top-rated ways to experience Cleveland, has resumed sightseeing cruises while following all CDC guidelines to provide a comfortable and safe environment for all crew and passengers. GOODTIME III is currently offering its narrated sightseeing cruise on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm. They are also running a family-friendly Sunset Sightseeing Cruise on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm. GOODTIME III is strictly adhering to the guidelines set forth by the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the Cleveland Department of Public Health, the US Coast Guard, and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

With sightseeing cruises and private charters available, GOODTIME III invites guests to take advantage of the updated schedules and offers now available on their website.

The company has been closely monitoring state and local guidelines while being conscientious of information released by the Passenger Vessel Association (PVA). The passenger vessel community has always been highly focused on ensuring the safety of its crew and guests, now more than ever. PVA's Safety and Security Committee recently released a guidance document covering best practices for reopening and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to best limit the effects of coronavirus. This provided the necessary framework for enhanced operation standards moving forward.

Extensive safety measures are currently in place that prioritize the monitoring of employee and passenger health, proven hygiene practices, social distancing, personal protective equipment, and thorough cleaning and disinfecting. GOODTIME III cruise schedules will be updated as new information is provided, with increased vessel capacities as restrictions lift.

"Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our crew and passengers as we continue operations during this time," said GOODTIME III Captain Rick Fryan. "We pledge to continue assessing, refining, and updating our standards to keep you safe. Thanks for supporting our small, family-owned business during these trying times. We can't wait to see you."

About: GOODTIME III is Cleveland's premier consumer sightseeing experience, featuring narrated sightseeing tours as well as private events.

Contact: To purchase a ticket and view the full list of COVID-19 safety measures, please visit goodtimeiii.com. For any questions or additional information, send us a message here: goodtimeiii.com/contact/.

Amy Olson, GOODTIME III, 216-242-4087

SOURCE GOODTIME III

Related Links

https://goodtimeiii.com

