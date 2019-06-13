GoodTime Partners With Leading Applicant Tracking System, SmartRecruiters

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoodTime , the world's first and only Interview Logistics Platform for interview scheduling, interviewer training, and interview insights, announced its official partnership with SmartRecruiters . The seamless integration of GoodTime and SmartRecruiters helps recruiting teams eliminate manual work in the interview process to reduce the time to hire while improving candidate experience.

"GoodTime enables our customers to provide a world-class experience for candidates and interviewers by intelligently automating the complex tasks of the interview process," said Roy Baladi, Head of Marketplace of SmartRecruiters.

With this new integration, recruiting coordinators can simply click a button in the candidate profile within SmartRecruiters to schedule an interview with that candidate. The system uses customized templates that go out as company-branded invitations that prompt the candidate to provide their availability to interview. GoodTime's platform then uses employee data and potential interviewers' calendars to match the right set of interviewers to each candidate, providing a best-in-class experience from the very first touchpoint and reducing time to hire by up to 50%.

"The fastest hiring team typically gets the best candidates. GoodTime helped us accomplish that," said Erika Thorson-Garay, Head of Talent Acquisition at LiveRamp.

"At GoodTime, we're deeply committed to modernizing interviews by making them more efficient and effective at selecting the best candidates. That's why we've seamlessly integrated with SmartRecruiters, a leading ATS partner," said Ahryun Moon, CEO of GoodTime. "Our mutual customers can now have their recruiting teams spend less time coordinating interviews and instead, focus on attracting the best talent to reach their company's hiring goals."

About GoodTime

GoodTime is an Interview Logistics Platform that uses AI and automation to make interviews effective. It provides efficient scheduling, scales interviewer training, diversifies interview panels, and provides actionable metrics for talent leaders. It is revolutionizing the way companies like Airbnb, Box, Dropbox, and Shopify recruit and hire the best candidates. The San Francisco based company is backed by investors from Big Basin Capital, Alchemist Accelerator, Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, Yahoo, Tripit, and Udemy. To learn more and request a demo, visit goodtime.io .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is a leading provider of recruiting software for global enterprises, offering a Talent Acquisition Suite that helps businesses source, attract, select, and hire the best talent. Bosch, IKEA, VISA, Publicis and 4,000 other companies worldwide choose SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success.

