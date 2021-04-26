GoodTrust launches AI service to reimagine the future of digital afterlife together with D-ID, supported by Microsoft for Startups

"The GoodTrust, D-ID and Microsoft for Startups collaboration is a match made in heaven in service of helping anyone create a digital will for their online life," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust, which is the digital will and wishes platform that allows anyone to control and create their digital legacy. "We're exploring new ways to expand GoodTrust Memories with D-ID and this connection with Microsoft gives us a rich portfolio of additional ways to build our future."

GoodTrust and D-ID announce official partnership with new and innovative ways to preserve digital stories and memories.

As seen on CBS This Morning , the newly launched GoodTrust Memories allows anyone to animate a current or historic photo to share with loved ones. The technology is powered by D-ID , an industry-leading company that specializes in patented video-reenactment technology using computer vision, AI and deep learning.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GoodTrust, leveraging our deep learning expertise to help people preserve and bring their memories to life in new and exciting ways," said Gil Perry, Co-Founder and CEO of D-ID. "Utilizing AI to strengthen our connections to our past is something we at D-ID are passionate about, and we look forward to working with GoodTrust and Microsoft for Startups to advance that purpose."

In addition to technology like Azure, Microsoft for Startups also offers GitHub Enterprise coupled with a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and a comprehensive go-to-market plan. Last year alone, startups in the program secured more than $1B in sales opportunities with the average deal size more than six figures.

"Microsoft for Startups is a global program committed to providing startups with the resources they need, when they need them, regardless of where they are in their startup journey," said Jeff Ma, vice president, Microsoft for Startups. "GoodTrust and D-ID coming together to help people experience their digital legacies is inspiring. The two companies exemplify the kind of innovation happening with startups building on the Microsoft Cloud."

GoodTrust will soon announce additional features for GoodTrust Memories along with the ability to create a will and medical and funeral directives. D-ID has cutting-edge capabilities in the works and Microsoft for Startups is always looking to support companies with a passion for scale.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital will and wishes platform that allows anyone to control and create their digital legacy. GoodTrust is the perfect complement to a traditional physical will, and provides a simple and secure way to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access to it, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts.

About D-ID

D-ID was established in 2017 by three innovators who created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. Based in Tel Aviv, the company specializes in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning, and is now a global leader in this space. In the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and in deep learning are the critical ingredients to lead the next disruption of the media and entertainment market: the creation of media using AI.



