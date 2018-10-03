Goodwill® And General Motors Launch GoodProspects® For Careers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII) has received a nearly half-million dollar investment from General Motors to support three local Goodwill organizations in adding or expanding their training programs to meet the specific needs of their local communities. The initiative is called GoodProspects for Careers and will be implemented at the following Goodwills: Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit, Goodwill Central Texas (Austin) and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona (Phoenix).

Goodwill Central Texas ( Austin ) will provide computer user support specialist training and increase the number of students receiving digital skills training by adding four additional classes, both daytime and evening, to its curriculum. Upon completion of the training, students will take certification exams to obtain CompTIA A+ and/or Network+ credentials.

( ) will provide computer user support specialist training and increase the number of students receiving digital skills training by adding four additional classes, both daytime and evening, to its curriculum. Upon completion of the training, students will take certification exams to obtain CompTIA A+ and/or Network+ credentials. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona ( Phoenix ) will launch an eight-month online computer support specialist training hosted by Coursera. Students will have the option to complete the online course modules at a Goodwill career center where a career coach can assist with technical and course-specific questions. At the conclusion of the training, students will receive an industry-recognized Google's IT Support Professional Certificate.

and ( ) will launch an eight-month online computer support specialist training hosted by Coursera. Students will have the option to complete the online course modules at a Goodwill career center where a career coach can assist with technical and course-specific questions. At the conclusion of the training, students will receive an industry-recognized Google's IT Support Professional Certificate. Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit will partner with Henry Ford College on a new offering: a 16-week auto technician training, where individuals will also receive support earning automotive technician credentials. A Goodwill project coordinator will lead recruitment, enrollment, support services management, employment placement and job retention for students. Program participants will be prepared to fill in-demand positions in their communities that offer average hourly earnings of $20 or higher.

"We are grateful for General Motors' investment, and their collaboration to advance careers and earnings projections for people in local communities," said Wendi Copeland, senior vice president of strategy and advancement. "The local Goodwills receiving these funds have clear strategies and objectives on how to implement the training and address support service needs as necessary, such as transportation and childcare, to support success."

Goodwill Industries International will provide technical assistance, monitor progress toward goals and conduct a project evaluation.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 161 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on the Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at http://shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges to finding employment including people with disabilities; veterans and military families; youth and young adults; older workers; people reintegrating into society; and others working to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 38 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than two million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill near you, visit goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook and Instagram: GoodwillIntl.

ABOUT GENERAL MOTORS

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun, Wuling and Jiefang brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven, its personal mobility brand, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

http://www.goodwill.org

