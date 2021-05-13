Goodwill®, Anthem Foundation Introduce Healthcare CareerLaunch

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing, pandemic-related employment crisis paired with an anticipated jump in demand for qualified healthcare workers, Goodwill is teaming with the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc., to introduce Goodwill Healthcare CareerLaunch.

The healthcare industry is projected to add more jobs from 2018-2019 than any of the other occupational groups, with an anticipated 2.4 million new jobs according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among growing occupations in this field are nursing assistants, medical records assistants and phlebotomists. The median wage associated with these careers is between $12 and $19 per hour.

With a $750,000 investment from the Anthem Foundation as part of the newly announced Rising Together™ coalition, participating Goodwill organizations will provide holistic employment services and assistance to individuals who train for careers in healthcare, including but not limited to housing, transportation and child care. This two-year, training initiative is implemented by eight community-based, nonprofit Goodwill organizations with the goal of training and supporting workers in the healthcare field. A second set of seven Goodwill organizations will begin the program next year. Over a 24-month period, Goodwill expects to train nearly 1,700 healthcare workers through this partnership.

"We've all witnessed the vital role played by healthcare workers during the pandemic, highlighting an urgent need for more people to fill positions such as nursing assistants, technicians and medical assistants," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Utilizing Anthem Foundation's resources and Goodwill's proven training methods, we will help prepare a new wave of healthcare professionals to fill this critical shortfall."

As part of Rising Together™ and Goodwill's commitment with partners and global philanthropic and business organizations to ensure everyone has equitable access to employment opportunities and economic mobility, Goodwill organizations will provide in-demand skills and credentials. These resources will equip individuals so they can enter a career path leading to economic stability, including full-time employment, an income above minimum wage, and access to affordable healthcare, food security and housing stability.

"COVID-19 has left a lasting impact on many communities and has changed the landscape of the workforce," said Felicia Norwood, executive vice president and president, government business division for Anthem, Inc. "The Anthem Foundation is excited to team with Goodwill on this innovative program as part of our commitment to improve lives and communities. It will train thousands of workers and prepare them for high-growth jobs, with good pay and benefits."

Goodwill organizations in the following markets will be part of the initial wave of Goodwill Healthcare CareerLaunch:

Goodwill of North Georgia ( Atlanta, GA )

( ) Rappahannock Goodwill Industries ( Fredericksburg, VA )

) Goodwill Industries Knoxville ( Knoxville, TN )

) Goodwill Industries of Arkansas ( Little Rock, AR )

( ) Goodwill Serving the People of Southern Los Angeles County ( Long Beach, CA )

( ) Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA ( Macon, GA )

) Goodwill Industries of the Valleys ( Roanoke, VA )

) Goodwill Michiana ( South Bend, IN )

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.



Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 24 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received in-person services.



For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

ABOUT ANTHEM FOUNDATION

The Anthem Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc. and through charitable contributions and programs, the Foundation promotes the organization's commitment to improving lives and communities. Through strategic partnerships and programs, the Foundation addresses the social drivers that will help create a healthier generation of Americans in communities that Anthem, Inc. and its affiliated health plans serve. The Foundation focuses its funding on critical initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company's year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates' donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Anthem Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation.



