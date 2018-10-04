Goodwill Industries International Announces New President and CEO

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodwill Industries International (GII) Board of Directors today announced that former HUD Secretary Steven C. Preston will be the organization's next president and CEO. In January 2019, Preston will replace Lorna G. Utley who has served as interim president and CEO since August 2018.

In this role as president and CEO, Preston's focus will be building upon GII's success and impact. Preston will leverage his management experience across the private, public and nonprofit sectors to further advance the organization in its mission of helping individuals and families reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

"I am grateful and humbled that the Board has invited me to join as a partner and leader in advancing Goodwill's critical mission," said Steve Preston. "Millions of people begin their day without the stability, dignity and purpose that employment can provide."

"For over a century, Goodwill® has faced that challenge head on, person by person, extending training, counseling, compassion and ultimately jobs," added Preston. "As challenges in our society persist and our job market evolves, I am confident Goodwill will continue to provide that bridge to opportunity in meaningful and innovative ways."

Preston demonstrated significant commitment to public service, as evidenced by his work as head of two major federal agencies — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Administrator of the Small Business Administration.

During his career, Preston served as CEO of two large privately-owned companies and has held executive leadership roles within several other businesses including Waste Management, ServiceMaster and First Data. Currently, he is Vice Chair of Liberty Advisor Group. His work in the private sector spans more than 30 years and has afforded him significant expertise in managing complex structures and systems, growing collaborative partnerships, and catalyzing innovative and forward-thinking business expansion opportunities.

"Steve has a proven track record of exceptional leadership during his highly successful careers in both the private and public sectors," said Dale Jenkins, Chair of the GII Board of Directors. "He also has a deep personal commitment to serving others that is truly inspirational. I am excited about what this dynamic combination of talent, business acumen, and servant leadership will mean to the future impact of Goodwill."

In addition to his professional roles in the public and private sectors, Preston has served on the boards of various nonprofit organizations, currently including the Wheaton College Board of Trustees, the Partnership for Public Service, and Sunshine Enterprises.

The selection of Steven Preston follows an extensive executive search, conducted with the assistance of an executive search firm. In July, the GII Board of Directors appointed Lorna G. Utley, retired president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit, to the role of interim president and CEO while the company searched for a candidate. Utley leveraged her Goodwill experience to ensure a smooth executive transition. Preston will continue to build upon the strides she made while in office.

About Goodwill Industries International

In 2017, GII was ranked by consumers as the top brand doing the most good for the world by enso — known for the World Value Index. Goodwill also has been on the Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years – the only nonprofit featured on that list. Preston's mission-focused motivations will continue GII's tradition of respect, stewardship, ethics and learning innovation.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges finding employment receive job training, job placement and career advancement. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

GII is a network of 161 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

