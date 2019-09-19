Goodwill Industries International Names New CFO

Jackson has served in various leadership capacities, including CEO and CFO, for local Goodwill® organizations. Since April 2019, she has served as director of consultative services for GII, overseeing a number of operational consultations, including CARF accreditation and assurance for the 158 community-based nonprofit Goodwill organizations throughout the United States and Canada.

Prior to GII, she ran her own consulting company, leading contract work for several Goodwill organizations, such as Goodwill of Central Missouri and Eastern Kansas (Kansas City, MO). Before that, she was senior vice president and CFO for Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona (Phoenix) from 2016 – 2017. She was also president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of San Antonio (TX), where she diversified the organization and expanded training and education programs to area high schools, including launching certification training in seven different school districts and launching a career navigation program in five high schools. In addition, she was CFO and COO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys (Roanoke, VA), where she was a catalyst for organizational growth.

Jackson has more than 20 years of domestic and international experience in the financial sector for diverse industries, including healthcare, employment and manufacturing. Her experience includes strategic operational and financial growth for multi-billion-dollar corporations as well as nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining Goodwill, she held various CFO positions at Danaher Corporation, Sandvik AB/Tamrock OY and Ingersoll Rand.

Jackson's promotion to CFO at GII is based on her history of success in strategic planning and executive leadership for corporations as well as her strong track record in developing, growing and managing finance operations, and leading divergent cultures and environments.

"Marla Jackson was named CFO based on her deep financial experience, strategic mindset and ability to lead within a high performing team," said Steven C. Preston, GII president and CEO. "Her institutional knowledge and expertise in the public and private sectors will further GII's commitment to advance the Goodwill mission through relevant support to our members."

Jackson dedicates her time to civic engagement. She co-established a nonprofit in Nigeria to provide food, medical assistance, counseling and holistic support to children in the community. Jackson is also a Certified Financial Coach providing financial coaching to individuals desiring to get out of debt and build wealth.

Jackson is a member of the American Management Association. She holds a bachelor's of science degree in administration and finance from Indiana University and a master's of business administration from Bristol University. She is also a graduate of GII's Executive Development Program, an intensive 18-month learning program that features a blend of classroom and applied learning with a focus on results and performance, and developing the skills necessary to become a Goodwill CEO.

Jeffrey McCaw, former CFO for GII, has accepted a position with SourceAmerica®, an organization that provides employment choices for individuals with disabilities through the nonprofit agency. He will formally step down on October 3. McCaw has a 14-year tenure with GII, having served as the CFO for nine years and as controller for six years prior to that.

