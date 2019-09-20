Goodwill NYNJ & TaskRabbit Team Up to Support Job Creation and Make Donations Easier than Ever

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill® Industries of Greater NY and Northern NJ, Inc. and TaskRabbit today announced a partnership to make it easier for people to donate new and pre-owned items.

New Yorkers with clothing, small household items and shoes that they want to donate to Goodwill NYNJ can now book a TaskRabbit Tasker to pick-up and deliver, as soon as same-day, to Goodwill NYNJ at goodwillnynj.tr.co . New York City-based TaskRabbit clients can also add a donation drop-off to Goodwill NYNJ as part of any other TaskRabbit task. After the Tasker drops off the items, donors will receive an email with directions on how to obtain their donation receipt and other ways to support Goodwill NYNJ.

For first time users booking a Goodwill drop-off, TaskRabbit will offer $10 off with promo code "GW-NYNJ10" at checkout. TaskRabbit will donate a portion of its service fee from all donation drop-off and add-on donation tasks to TaskRabbit for Good , the company's initiative to help neighbors in need find work and a place to call home.

Today, people resell, swap, or rent their clothing, but savvy donors know that the positive impact on the community and the environment is greater when a person donates goods to a nonprofit. Goodwill NYNJ translates your generous donations into jobs. The nearly one million individual donations that Goodwill NYNJ received in 2018, funded coaching, placement, and retention services for 30,000 people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Last year, Goodwill NYNJ help 2,351 people get work, including 843 individuals with disabilities, outside its stores at hospitals, tech firms, and NYC agencies. Repurposing and reusing clothes, shoes, and other goods greatly impact the environment - Goodwill NYNJ helped people to divert over 38 million pounds of pre-owned goods out of landfills last year.

"Through TaskRabbit for Good, we want to help neighbors earn a meaningful living and make our communities better places to live," said TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot. "With this partnership, we're empowering community members to support Goodwill's mission, while also connecting job seekers to work opportunities."

"Everyone wants to donate, but let's be real – that bag with good intentions can sit in your hallway for months! To increase our impact, we are implementing innovative ways, like this partnership with TaskRabbit, to make donating to Goodwill NYNJ easy and convenient," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO. "We have the best donors and shoppers, they know their impact – their donated goods fund our programs for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment - and we are excited to offer them increased convenience."

About TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is a leading task management network that conveniently connects people with Taskers to handle everyday home to-do's such as furniture assembly, handyman work, moving help, cleaning and more. Acquired by IKEA Group in 2017, TaskRabbit operates in more than 70 markets across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France, and is headquartered in San Francisco.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com @TaskRabbit on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates 35 retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For over 104 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org ; follow us on Twitter: @ GoodwillNYNJ ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

Contact: Jose Medellin | jmedellin@goodwillny.org | 646-238-9133

SOURCE Goodwill NYNJ

