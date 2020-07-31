Goodwill NYNJ appoints 3 new members to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill® Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey Inc. has named Beth Stankard, Douglas A. Hand, and William J. Staples to its Board of Directors(BOD) during the second half of its fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020. Stankard was elected to the organization's BOD during the Feb. 13, 2020 Board meeting. Hand and Staples were elected during the final BOD meeting for fiscal year 2019 on June 25.

Beth Stankard is currently the Senior Vice President, Global Head of Human Resources for Coach, the leathergoods and lifestyle fashion brand, a division of Tapestry Inc. In her position, she serves as a strategic partner to senior leaders and their direct reports translating business initiatives to human resources strategies and plans. Stankard joined Coach in 2008 and has over 25 years of experience in Human Resources, in a variety of industries.

Ms. Stankard holds a MS degree in Change Management from the New School and a BS in Labor Relations from LeMoyne College.

"I am honored to join the Board of Goodwill NYNJ, an organization I admire for the diversity of its critical programs for the community funded by the wonderful Goodwill stores that support sustainability," said Ms. Stankard. "As a Human Resources executive, the impact Goodwill NYNJ makes helping people find meaningful employment has never been a more important mission than it is today."

Douglas A. Hand, Jr. is a founding partner of HAND BALDACHIN & ASSOCIATES LLP, a firm that covers corporate, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, litigation, compensation and benefits, and real-estate. Mr. Hand is a corporate and transactional lawyer advising fashion and lifestyle companies, and individual fashion designers. He is also an Adjunct Professor at New York University School of Law and Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

Hand is a member of the Board of Directors of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Foundation; The Kitchen, a 501(c)(3) interdisciplinary arts organization; NYU Stern Fashion & Luxury Council; and the NYU Law School Alumni Association. He has published articles in WWD, MR Magazine, the Harvard Law School Journal, and has written or contributed to books published by the American Bar Association Publishing, Aspatore Books from West-Thomson Reuters, Kluwer Law International, and in August 2020 by Carolina Academic Press.

Mr. Hand obtained a B.A. with Honors from Vassar College in 1992, J.D. from New York University School of Law and M.B.A. from New York University School of Business in 1997.

"I'm honored and proud to be elected to the Goodwill NYNJ Board of Directors. Goodwill NYNJ will face a challenging time in the near term as will all retailers, but I truly believe the organization has a reservoir of -pardon the pun but there's no better term for it- good will, to champion social programs and thrive in the circular economy of apparel," said Mr. Hand. "I'm excited to be involved with the organization during this challenging moment."

After retiring as Managing Director and Chief Administration Officer for the JP Morgan Chase North American Investment Bank in April 2007, William J. Staples joined Goodwill NYNJ in February of the following year and worked at the nonprofit for the next twelve years. As senior member of the Investment Bank Global Trading Group taskforce, Staples oversaw the mergers with Manufacturers Hanover, Chase Bank, JPMorgan, and BankOne. Staples is a 34-year investment banking professional with global responsibility experience including forecasting, budgeting, compensation, risk management, staffing, consolidation of trading books, valuation models, location, and more.

Staples worked in Goodwill NYNJ's two major areas. As VP of Industrial Contracts, he created job opportunities for individuals with disabilities. As "consigliore" to the head of Retail Operations, he helped shape the future direction of Goodwill stores. He is a Board member and head of the Audit Committee for the Long Island Partnership and former Board member and Treasurer of the Highbridge Community Life Center in the Bronx.

Mr. Staples obtained a B.S. degree in Accounting from St. Johns University.

"It gives me great personal satisfaction to be selected to the Board of Directors of Goodwill NYNJ," said Mr. Staples. "I'm happy and excited to continue to assist the organization in its mission of empowering individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work."

"The retail industry and nonprofit sector are going through unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO. "Beth, Doug, an Bill bring years of experience in their sectors that will complement the work of our Board of Directors to ensure we have the resources to fund our high impact services and help people get into work, which is needed more than ever now."

"We welcome Beth, Douglas, and Bill to our strong and professionally diverse Board of Directors," added Henry E. Gooss, Board Chair of Goodwill NYNJ. "We look forward to working with them to lead Goodwill NYNJ through the current economic and health crises."

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates 32 retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For over 105 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work.

