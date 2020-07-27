Goodwill NYNJ Launches First Outlet & Warehouse Facility in Northern NJ July 27

The 125,000 sq.-ft. state-of-the-art facility is located at 400 Huyler St.; South Hackensack, NJ 07606. Outlet hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Phone: 201-444-0596

Goodwill NYNJ has implemented safety measures at all its stores, including the S. Hackensack outlet, to offer a safe shopping and donating experience for customers and donors and work environment for employees including limited occupancy, facemasks required, no returns accepted.

According to GlobalData, resale grew 25% faster than the broader retail sector to hit $29 billion in 2019. As traditional retail continues to lose ground, resale is expected to quintuple in market share over the next five years. By 2029, the firm predicts, resale will surge past $80 billion in value, outpacing fast fashion's estimated $43 billion for the first time.

"I like how organized the outlet is and I keep finding great stuff here every time I come," said I. Crawford, a local resident who just noticed the Goodwill location.

"I find great deals in the outlet that you only find at Goodwill stores," said F. Ramos, a resale entrepreneur. "The outlet is very clean, which makes me feel safe when shopping here."

"People always ask what happens if items don't sell at the stores. This location tells that story of continued re-use and maximizing the donations so kindly given to Goodwill," said Katy Gaul-Stigge, Goodwill NYNJ President and CEO. "At Goodwill NYNJ, we believe that everyone has hire potential and we must bulldoze barriers to employment."

IN addition to treasure hunting at Goodwill stores, customers may shop online from the comfort of their homes at ShopGoodwill.com/NYNJ

Revenue from Goodwill stores and ShopGoodwill supports Goodwill NYNJ's placement, training, on-the-job coaching, and retention services that support individuals with disabilities and other barriers on their journey to employment and a better life for themselves and their families. We also help individuals with psychiatric disabilities stay healthy and on the job. Last year, Goodwill NYNJ provided services for over 26,000 people. In 2019, Goodwill NYNJ help nearly 2,000 people get jobs, including close to 800 individuals with disabilities, outside its stores at hospitals, tech firms, and NYC agencies.

About Goodwill NYNJ

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates 27 retail stores throughout the region powered by donations of clothing and household items. Goodwill NYNJ translates those donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and job training leading to employment. Annually, Goodwill NYNJ services build better lives for thousands of New York City Metropolitan Area residents and their families. For over 105 years, the agency's mission has been to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

