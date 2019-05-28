Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana Selects Coupa to Digitize and Automate Organizational Spend

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), today announced that Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana selected Coupa to transform its business by digitizing its business spend management processes and automating invoice tracking for increased savings within the organization.

Sitting at the heart of Indiana, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is one of the largest Goodwill entities in North America. Since the merger of the central and southern regions in early 2017, Goodwill has continued its work of changing lives by empowering Hoosiers to increase their independence and reach their potential through education, health, and employment. To support this mission and its many programs, Goodwill has tapped Coupa to help eliminate manual processes tied to invoice processing, digitize tracking of purchase orders, boost visibility over organizational spend, and realize opportunities to earn discounts on early payments.

"Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is on the fast track to advance its mission by driving innovation within the organization," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa. "Together, with our partners at The Shelby Group, we are dedicated to Goodwill's success and honored by the opportunity to offer impactful business value by helping it replace manual, paper processes with efficient automation with the Coupa BSM Platform."

The Coupa BSM Platform, including capabilities such as Coupa P2P, Invoice, and Advanced Analytics will allow Goodwill to optimize workflows, increase visibility over spend, and improve productivity to open the door to greater cost savings. Building on the new automation and efficiency of processes and improved governance over spend, the additional capabilities of Coupa Advantage and Accelerate will enable Goodwill to identify and take advantage of reduced pricing and early payment discounts.

"Coupa offered us a comprehensive solution that addressed many of our challenges," said Charles Wright, director of procure-to-pay at Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana. "The Coupa BSM Platform proved to be intuitive and easy-to-use and offer a seamless online experience for our stakeholders already familiar with online transacting. We appreciated Coupa's track record with non-profits and the additional value offered through Coupa Advantage, and look forward to working with them to move through this transformation."

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

About Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana changes lives every day by empowering people to increase their independence and reach their potential through education, health and employment. The organization serves 39 Indiana counties and operates more than 70 retail locations, as well as charter schools for adults and youth, a maternal-child health program, a child care center and more. To learn more, visit www.goodwillindy.org.

SOURCE Coupa Software

