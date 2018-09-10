Goodwill Shoppers Shine in "Bring Good Home(SM)" Campaign that Encourages Shopping at Goodwill to Support Job Training Programs

The new PSAs, created pro bono by global advertising and marketing agency Digitas, showcase the variety of unique finds available at Goodwill stores, and celebrate Goodwill shoppers for supporting job skills training and development programs in their local areas through their purchases. Collectively, more than 87 cents of every dollar spent at Goodwill stores nationwide goes to job training and support services for careers in demand in their local area, including information technology, hospitality, retail, manufacturing and healthcare.

"People love shopping at Goodwill for the great value and unique items," said Kim Zimmer, chief marketing officer for Goodwill Industries International. "This campaign also makes more people aware that when you shop at Goodwill, you create programs and support services like on-the-job training, resume and interview preparation, career coaching, transportation assistance, child care and more."

The PSAs will be available in all ad formats, including national print PSAs which feature real Goodwill shoppers with their favorite finds. Community Goodwill organizations will also customize the print and digital PSAs to feature local shoppers and highlight how their purchases help their neighbors who are unemployed or underemployed.

"With 'Bring Good Home,' our team wanted to depict the fact that there's no small find at a Goodwill thrift store," said Atit Shah, chief creative officer for Digitas North America. "People don't realize that buying that ironic T-shirt or kitten-shaped teapot at a Goodwill store actually fuels local job training and career opportunities right in their community. You're actually adding to the neighborhood fabric, and giving your whole town a reason to cheer."

The TV PSA humorously depicts Goodwill shoppers as "local heroes" by showing an entire town rallying around one indecisive shopper, encouraging her to make the purchase and erupting in wild celebrations once she does. The spot ends with, "When you bring home a Goodwill find, you give your whole town a reason to celebrate. Because you're also funding local job training and placement programs in tech, healthcare and more."

"In the five years since we started our partnership with Goodwill, our PSAs have driven more than 360 million pounds of donations, benefiting countless individuals," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "'Bring Good Home' takes our campaign in a new direction with heartwarming ads that celebrate shoppers for helping their neighbors who face challenges to finding employment."

The campaign will be extended in stores and on social media with activations encouraging shoppers to show off their best finds with the hashtag #BringGoodHome. Leading digital content creators have also signed on to support the campaign, including decorator and lifestyle expert Mary Elizabeth Darling; beauty, fashion and lifestyle vlogger and founder of fashion label Eggie Jenn Im; creator and tastemaker Kristin Johns; content creator Anna Lee; YouTuber Jessica Neistadt and YouTuber Emily Wass.

"I'm so proud to be an ambassador for the 'Bring Good Home' campaign," said Johns. "I've always loved shopping at Goodwill for fashionable and one-of-a-kind items, and I love it even more now that I know I'm helping make a difference in my community."

The PSA creative is being distributed to media outlets nationwide and will run in donated time and space, per the Ad Council's model. Leading digital media platforms have already made commitments to support the campaign, including Facebook, Pinterest and Teemo, with attribution support from Freckle IOT.

Join the conversation using #BringGoodHome on social media and visit Goodwill.org/BringGoodHome to learn more about how your shopping supports job training in your community.

About Goodwill Industries International



Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 161 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on the Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at http://shopgoodwill.com®. Goodwill helps people facing challenges to finding employment including, people with disabilities; veterans and military families; youth and young adults, including youth who are at risk and opportunity youth; older workers; people reintegrating into society; and others facing challenges to finding employment. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial, staffing services, food service preparation, manufacturing and contracts packing, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 288,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 38 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than two million people received in-person services.





For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit Goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook and Instagram: GoodwillIntl.

About Digitas



Digitas is The Connected Marketing Agency, committed to helping brands better connect with people through Truth. Connection. Wonder. With diverse expertise in data, strategy, creative, media, and tech, we work across capabilities and continents to make better connections and achieve ambitious outcomes through ideas that excite, provoke and inspire. Curious and fully transparent, we are always examining real human behavior to create authentic connections—between brands and consumers, clients and partners, and ideas and outcomes. Digitas has over 3,500 employees across 21 countries and 34 offices, with an extended network via Publicis Media of over 23,500 employees present in more than 100 countries worldwide. To connect with Digitas or learn more, visit www.digitas.com.

About the Ad Council



The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media and technology to address the most pressing issues. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit www.adcouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

About Teemo



Teemo is a performance-based, mobile location platform for retailers, restaurants, grocery and automotive brands interested in generating foot traffic to their brick-and-mortar locations via personalized mobile advertising.

