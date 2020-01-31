Goodwill to open new retail store in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, will be opening a new retail store and donation center on Thursday February 6th at 9 a.m. An official Grand Opening Celebration will be held at 12 p.m. with special guests from the community. The store is located at 732 Cambridge Marketplace Boulevard, Cambridge, MD 21613. It is Goodwill's 33rd retail location in Central Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

The Cambridge Goodwill store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. This is the 4th retail store Goodwill has on the Eastern Shore and will create 18 jobs in Dorchester County. Area residents will also be able to donate unwanted clothing and household items at the location. In addition to 30 retail stores, Goodwill operates 3 outlets.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. began operations in Maryland in 2019. The Baltimore Goodwill Industries was the seventh Goodwill in the U.S. In 1998, the organizations' name was changed to reflect the expansion of its service area with its first location in Salisbury, MD. The other locations on the Eastern Shore are in Easton, Denton and Salisbury.

"We have wanted to open a store in Cambridge for a long time, and are very excited as we continue our expansion on the Eastern Shore," says Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO for Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "Each store we open allows us to continue our mission of helping those with barriers to employment find jobs. The revenue from our retail stores fund our programs, and this is all made possible through the support of the community."

To celebrate the opening, the new Goodwill store will have a ribbon cutting ceremony, a raffle (55" 4K Ultra HD TV) and will feature the everyday great prices and selection customers know.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake:

Since 1919, Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. has been serving Central Maryland and the Eastern Shore as a non-profit 501(c)(3) that provides job training, job placement and other human services for people who are unemployed or face other challenges to employment, including people with significant disabilities. Last year, Goodwill placed individuals into 1,784 jobs. Revenue generated from the sale of donated goods helps fund these programs. For more information on Goodwill, please visit www.goodwillches.org

