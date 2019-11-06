Goodwin Biotechnology Launches a Digitization Initiative by Investing in a Sophisticated Electronic Quality Solution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc. announced that it has recently licensed an industry leading electronic content and document management solution to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its Quality systems and operations. This improvement continues to ensure that Goodwin Biotechnology remains uniquely positioned as a qualified and flexible biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that offers an integrated Single Source Solution™ from Cell Line Development, Process Development and cGMP manufacturing including Scale-Up, cGMP Contract Manufacturing, and Aseptic Fill / Finish of mammalian cell-culture derived monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).

"Acquisition and implementation of this sophisticated electronic solution demonstrates Goodwin's commitment to providing top-tier development and manufacturing services for our clients," noted Karl Pinto, Chief Executive Officer at Goodwin Biotechnology. "Goodwin's past successes supporting our clients through their early- and late-stage clinical trials, and regulatory compliant commercial manufacturing, will be strengthened through this recent investment. These strategic steps demonstrate our commitment to effectively support our clients through all stages of product development and cGMP manufacturing to assure conformance to worldwide regulatory standards." added Mr. Pinto.

About Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc.

Goodwin Biotechnology is a uniquely qualified and flexible, US-based CDMO that offers a Single Source Solution™ to enhance the value of complex biopharmaceuticals for our clients. With over 26 years of experience as an independent integrated contract manufacturer, Goodwin Biotechnology has worked as a strategic partner with companies of all sizes from small university spin-offs to major research institutes, government agencies and large, established and multi-national biopharmaceutical companies. Based on the impressive track record, Goodwin Biotechnology has received numerous industry awards that span from Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value and Leadership Award for Best Practices in Mammalian Contract Manufacturing to the Biologics cGMP Manufacturer of the Year 2018 by Global Health & Pharma News. Click here to view the press releases! Additional information may be found at http://www.GoodwinBio.com.

