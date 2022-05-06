Goodworld's Social Impact Platform Drives Outsized Customer and Employee Engagement

Fintech Goodworld has raised over $18 million USD in charitable donations for good causes through their social impact platform.

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the launch of Goodworld's corporate social responsibility (CSR) software in 2021, businesses have mobilized their workforces to raise over $18M for good causes through the platform.

The social impact platform is changing the way companies incorporate corporate social responsibility (CSR) into their business. From Fortune 100 companies to small businesses, to innovative fintechs, Goodworld's software is designed to make workplaces and corporate communities places that advance sustainability and actionable impact in their communities.

Goodworld has an established record of engaging employees and amplifying corporate purpose. Companies like Mastercard, Blend, and Lyft partner with Goodworld to engage their employees and customers for good and support the causes they are passionate about.

"Goodworld's inclusive approach to CSR and DEI is a game changer" said Ulysses Smith, Head of Global Impact, Equity & Belonging at Blend.

"It allows our employees to maximize their impact in partnership with the broader community to drive positive change through corporate philanthropy, donation matching, rewards and volunteering. Their team is dedicated to social impact and their customer service is second to none." Goodworld and their partners facilitate donations to over 1.5 million nonprofits.

"From the pandemic to social justice movements – from natural disasters to the war in Ukraine, the last two years have seen an exponential need for mobilization and recovery," says Dale Pfeifer, CEO of Goodworld.

"Goodworld ushers in a new era in digital engagement tools and strategies to build corporate communities and workplaces that advance sustainability and humanity." We strive to transform companies into a force for good by amplifying purpose and incorporating social impact into their day-to-day operations.

About Goodworld ( goodworldnow.com ): Goodworld corporate social responsibility software started in 2015 with the idea of #donate. At Goodworld, we are passionate about ROI driven corporate sustainability and social impact strategies. Within our toolbox of transformational technology, we build meaningful customer and employee experiences through corporate philanthropy, rewards and loyalty, volunteering, rapid response, and impact tracking.

