Goody Announces Christen Press as Newest Brand Ambassador

"As a professional athlete and entrepreneur, I am constantly on the move and striving to deliver my best. It's important that the products I use perform under pressure," says Press. "I trust that Goody will always have the right accessory for any moment in my life, both on and off the field. Goody's Forever hair ties are a life saver on the field. When I don't have to worry about my hair, I have the confidence to take on anything."

Currently playing as a forward overseas in Manchester, England, Press also represented the United States in Rio in 2016. As a member of the National Team, she helped the US win the Women's World Cup in both 2015 and 2019. When not playing soccer, Christen can be found collaborating with several of her teammates on re—inc, a purpose-driven streetwear and lifestyle brand designed to inspire people to boldly reimagine the status quo. This duality between performance and style is a perfect fit for Goody, a brand grounded in the belief that women should not have to sacrifice fashion for function.

"As the trusted leader in the hair accessories category, Goody looks to align with individuals who embody our brand ethos - and Christen could not be a more ideal partner," states Francesca Raminella, Co-CEO of Goody parent company Beauty by Imagination. "As a role model within the athletic community, she is the perfect example of a leader who strives for excellence in all aspects of her life, from performance to fashion to advocacy. This is a big year for Christen, and Goody is thrilled to be with her every step of the way."

The partnership will bring to life the positivity, performance and on-trend elements of the Goody brand that Press exemplifies through her personality, athleticism and style. Program elements will include a consumer sweepstakes for an in-person training session with Press for one lucky winner, as well as a virtual consumer event, in-store displays, social media activations and more.

For more information about GOODY, please visit www.goody.com.

ABOUT GOODY:

Bringing style and innovation to your accessory game, Goody® believes that fun and function are not mutually exclusive. Goody® is with you for every moment of every day with bright prints, patterns, and fashion accessories to step up your game and never-fail essentials for styles that last. Because Goody® knows, one little accessory can change everything.

