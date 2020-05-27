Goodyear and Enovos to Reduce CO2 Emissions, Provide Clean Energy for Luxembourg Citizens

COLMAR-BERG, Luxembourg, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) and Enovos will build two photovoltaic power stations at Goodyear's testing facilities in Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg.

The two stations will produce annually around 5 GWh and reduce carbon emissions by 46.3 tons, providing clean energy for around 1,200 households for the next 20 years.

As part of the company's Goodyear Better Future corporate responsibility strategy, Goodyear previously outlined goals to reduce its environmental impact and increase its commitment to protect the environment.

Goodyear is tracking well toward that target, with the photovoltaic power stations projected to add local, green, carbon-free energy into the Luxembourg energy grid beginning in 2022.

The photovoltaic stations will expand on Goodyear's long-standing relationship with Luxembourg's main energy supplier, Enovos, to produce steam for production at its Luxembourg plant.

"At Goodyear, we are continuously working to reduce our environmental impact," said Xavier Fraipont, Goodyear's Vice President for Product Development in Europe Middle East and Africa. "This project will contribute to the local green and carbon-free energy supply, benefiting the community and helping to protect the environment for years to come."

Erik von Scholz, CEO of Enovos Luxembourg added: "We are delighted to continue our great and longtime collaboration with Goodyear. This project is a prime example of our ambitions to increase our local renewable energy production and provide our customers with high quality green products for a more sustainable future."

"I welcome Goodyear's announcement, which is perfectly in line with our policy of energy transition. By speeding up this transition, we can not only strengthen our resilience but also our independence from fossil fuel imports" contributes the Minister for Energy, Claude Turmes.

About the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

