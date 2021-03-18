Goodyear And Voyomotive Collaborate On Tire Intelligence For Vehicle Efficiency

AKRON, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is collaborating with Voyomotive, a connected car technology company, to pilot tire monitoring solutions for more efficient operation of vehicles in the United States.

This Goodyear-enabled service captures and analyzes relevant tire performance data to detect slow loss of tire pressure multiple days before the TPMS light illuminates and pending low tire pressure conditions. The solution allows customers to proactively correct identified anomalies and establish optimal tire inflation, leading to enhanced operational efficiency.

"The safe and efficient operation of consumer vehicles and fleets is important both for today and for the future of mobility," said John Brainerd, manager of Goodyear's Akron Innovation Lab. "Goodyear continues to develop and expand our portfolio of digital tire information to help users realize this goal. We are excited to collaborate with innovative companies like Voyomotive to continue to deliver connected mobility solutions."

Using real-time vehicle data provided by Voyomotive telematics controllers, information is processed by Goodyear analytics to create tire pressure loss and pressure alerts that are sent to customers via the Voyomotive app, SMS messages or to a fleet management system.

This service is being provided to Voyomotive consumer and fleet customers, offering a tire maintenance advantage and pressure monitoring solution for enhanced vehicle efficiency and safety. With tire intelligence data, customers can proactively address pressure anomalies with their tires, maintaining optimal inflation pressure which leads to better tire performance and gas mileage.

"This is a first of its kind tire application that uses Voyomotive's advanced telematics data with Goodyear analytics to increase driving safety and fleet readiness," said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive. "We are excited to work with Goodyear to offer this tire intelligence solution as it is a demonstration of our mutual commitment to bring new digital applications to the hundreds of millions of vehicles now on the road."

For more information, visit https://www.voyomotive.com/tire or email [email protected].

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Voyomotive

Headquartered in San Francisco, with a research and development facility in Saline, Michigan, Voyomotive is bringing the world's most advanced connected car technology to market. VOYO goes above and beyond any telematics system available in the aftermarket, providing next-generation visibility into a single vehicle or an entire fleet. The consumer-friendly, plug-and-play solution, VOYO, reads both manufacturer and generic DTCs from all vehicle controllers and automatically adapts its hardware configuration to any specific vehicle make, model and year. The comprehensive Voyomotive Platform includes plug-in vehicle controllers, APIs and a Data Analytics Gateway that enables licensees to access a large pool of vehicle operating data for analysis, research, product development and forward engineering. Learn more at voyomotive.com/gateway.

