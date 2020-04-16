Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers and Raben Tire Offer "Zero Contact" Service to Help Protect Associates, Drivers

AKRON, Ohio, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure fleets can continue to access the tires and services they need to stay on the road, Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers (CTSC) and Raben Tire locations across the U.S. are offering "zero contact" service to limit close personal contact among associates and customers.

The "zero contact" service includes enhanced preventative measures, including a contact-free key exchange, protective gloves and handwashing procedures, cleaning for all contact points on the vehicle and payment by phone.

(PRNewsfoto/The Goodyear Tire & Rubber)

"Fleets depend on us to keep them up and running, now more than ever," said Frank Payne, director of Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers. "The 'zero contact' service allows us to protect our teams and drivers so we can remain open to provide needed tires and services."

For more details and to find the nearest Commercial Tire & Service Center or Raben Tire Service location, visit www.goodyearctsc.com or www.rabentire.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Related Links

http://www.goodyear.com

