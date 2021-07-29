Goodyear Expands RH-4A+ Lineup To Include 40.00r57

AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announces a new size, 40.00R57, to the Goodyear RH-4A+ tire lineup. With the initial launch last fall, the RH-4A+ is engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions.

The Goodyear RH-4A+, 40.00R57 tire provides the following benefits and features:

Goodyear RH-4A+ tire

Increased hours to removal with its high net-to-gross tread pattern and extra-deep E-4+ tread depth

Cool operating temperatures from the tread's centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches

"The 40.00R57 has become Goodyear's dominant fitment on 200-ton trucks, such as the Caterpillar 789. With a higher TKPH and load carrying capacity, the new Goodyear RH-4A+ tire size is a great option for customers who have converted their 789 fleets to this larger tire," said Eric Matson, Global OTR Field Engineering Manager.

The Goodyear RH-4A+ is now available in sizes 40.00R57, 59/80R63, 46/90R57 and 27.00R49 through Goodyear's global network of authorized OTR dealers. It is available in customized casing constructions and is made with Goodyear's proprietary tread compounds.

The Goodyear RH-4A+ is part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of trusted products, reliable services and tire management solutions – all delivered by a global network.

For more information on the Goodyear RH-4A+, visit www.goodyearotr.com or contact us at https://www.goodyearotr.com/contact/contact-us to request a consultation.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

