Goodyear Launches 'AndGo' Fleet Servicing Platform at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) unveiled AndGo, a seamless vehicle servicing platform that combines predictive software and a trusted, national service network to enable consumer fleets to be ready to go when they are needed.

Beyond just tire service, AndGo delivers full vehicle readiness, helping consumer fleets boost their performance. Through monitoring of service needs and quick and easy scheduling, AndGo activates Goodyear's vast service network for convenient scheduling to reduce downtime.

Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer said, "AndGo is another Goodyear innovation that will help enable mobility today and in the future. There is no one better positioned than Goodyear with our service network, intelligent tire solutions and predictive software to provide premium fleet readiness."

Fleets engaging AndGo will benefit from continuous care through routine inspections and tire monitoring leveraging Goodyear's intelligent tires. AndGo eliminates the guesswork in fleet management allowing fleets to focus on their end-customers, whether it is today's drivers or passengers in emerging autonomous vehicles.

AndGo is currently available in select U.S. markets today and will expand to additional markets in mid-2020.

Through collaboration with fleets, AndGo will accelerate and create new standards for mobility, backed by the more than 120 years of Goodyear experience. For more information about AndGo, visit www.andgonow.com.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

