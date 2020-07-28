Goodyear Launches Exclusive Watch Collection With B.R.M Chronographes

AKRON, Ohio, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has combined a global licensing collaboration with a motorsport agreement to launch an exclusive watch collection with French luxury watch specialist B.R.M Chronographes. This follows the recent announcement that Goodyear has joined forces with the Algarve Pro Racing team champion European Le Mans Series, who will be showcasing the B.R.M Chronographes.

The design of the timepieces will match the look of the Algarve Pro car, reflecting Goodyear's fundamental association with motorsport.

"We are excited to channel Goodyear's rich racing pedigree and the ingenuity of B.R.M artisans to create some world-class timepieces," said Christian Jurado, Goodyear's global director of licensed products.

In a deal brokered by IMG, B.R.M Chronographes will create two designs of these exclusive watches as well as a desk clock. The statement watches have a highly durable and black physical vapor deposition (PVD) stainless steel case, a white dial with black hands and a black technical-strap styled with white holes and double white stitching. The Goodyear logo is on the dial and on the black crown, which features a Goodyear tire. Another element inspired by motorsport is the glass back that allows view of the mechanism inside. The chronograph includes a black tachymeter with white hands.

Goodyear and B.R.M Chronographes are launching these exquisite timepieces in September 2020 for sale at exclusive retail locations as well as online.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About B.R.M Chronographes

B.R.M Chronographes is a French watch manufacturer founded in 2003 as a result of the passion for precision mechanics and high-level sports that have driven Bernard Richards from an early age. Combining the traditional craftsmanship of watchmaking with high-precision techniques, each B.R.M Chronographes model is the result of painstaking work, with hand finishings. All the watches are block machined and sculpted in France. With its unique models, reflective of their creator's racing spirit, the brand is an essential partner of French and international motorsports.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

