Goodyear Names Ryan Waldron Vice President of Global Off-Highway Businesses

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has named Ryan Waldron vice president, Global Off-Highway Businesses, with responsibility for leading the company's Global Aviation and Global Off-the-Road (OTR) segments.

Waldron was most recently a vice president in Goodyear's Americas region, where he was responsible for strategy and business development. In that role, Waldron was instrumental in driving a number of strategies that advanced Goodyear's competitive position in the market.

"Ryan has a deep understanding of our business, and his proven track record of capitalizing on growth and industry leadership opportunities will serve us well in these important global off-highway segments," said Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas.

Since joining Goodyear in 2003, Waldron has held a variety of leadership positions across the company, including in its North America Supply Chain and Consumer businesses, as well as its Global OTR and Off-Highway businesses.

"I am excited to return to Off-Highway and build on the knowledge and experiences I had there earlier in my career," said Waldron. "These businesses present great growth opportunities for Goodyear, and I look forward to working with the team to build our brand and position in both Aviation and OTR."

Waldron will report to McClellan.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

