Goodyear Reports Fourth Quarter, Full-Year 2018 Results

"Our teams delivered several operational wins in 2018, including increasing our consumer replacement volume and building our OE pipeline by securing numerous fitments, notably on future electric vehicles," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. "These achievements are a testament to our product innovation, the strength of our distribution network and the value of the Goodyear brand."

"Additionally, we achieved a number of strategic objectives throughout the year that strengthen our connected business model and move us closer to our customers, allowing us to improve our service levels and positioning us to be a leader in the changing mobility landscape. While many of the macro challenges we faced in 2018 have extended into 2019, we continue to build on what we accomplished last year and remain focused on delivering a higher level of earnings over the longer term."

Goodyear's fourth quarter 2018 sales were $3.9 billion, down 5 percent from $4.1 billion a year ago, driven by unfavorable currency translation and lower volume. These effects were partially offset by improvements in price/mix.

Tire unit volumes totaled 40.7 million, down 3 percent from 42.0 million a year ago. Replacement tire shipments were nearly flat compared with a year ago, as growth in Europe was offset by weakness in Brazil and China. Original equipment unit volume was down 10 percent, primarily due to lower automotive production in China and India.

Goodyear's net income was $110 million ($0.47 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $96 million ($0.39 per share) a year ago. Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $120 million ($0.51 per share) compared to $245 million ($0.99 per share) in 2017. Per share amounts are diluted.

The company reported fourth quarter segment operating income of $307 million in 2018, down from $430 million a year ago. The decrease reflects higher raw material costs, weaker results from other tire-related businesses, lower volume and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, which were partially offset by improved price/mix, net cost savings and improved overhead absorption.

Full-Year Results

Goodyear's 2018 sales were $15.5 billion, up 1 percent from the prior year, driven by improvements in price/mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation. Tire unit volumes totaled 159.2 million, unchanged from the prior year. Replacement tire shipments were up 1 percent. Original equipment unit volume was down 4 percent.

Goodyear's 2018 net income of $693 million ($2.89 per share) was up from $346 million ($1.37 per share) in 2017. Goodyear's net income in 2018 included a net gain after-tax and minority interest of $207 million resulting from the TireHub transaction, net of transaction costs. Goodyear's net income in 2017 included net charges after minority interest of $292 million resulting from net discrete tax items. Full-year 2018 adjusted net income was $555 million ($2.32 per share), down from $790 million ($3.12 per share) a year ago.

The company reported 2018 segment operating income of $1.3 billion in 2018, down

18 percent from $1.6 billion a year ago. The decrease was primarily attributable to increased raw material costs, weaker results from other tire-related businesses and unfavorable foreign currency translation, which were partially offset by net cost savings and improved overhead absorption.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See the note at the end of this release for further explanation and reconciliation tables for Segment Operating Income and Margin; Adjusted Net Income; and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, reflecting the impact of certain significant items on the 2018 and 2017 periods.

Business Segment Results

Americas



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(in millions) 2018

2017

2018 2017

Tire Units 19.1

19.5

70.9 70.9



Sales $ 2,114

$ 2,184

$ 8,168 $ 8,212



Segment Operating Income 179

217

654 847



Segment Operating Margin 8.5%

9.9%

8.0% 10.3%





Americas' fourth quarter 2018 sales decreased 3 percent from last year to $2.1 billion. Sales reflect the negative effect of foreign currency translation and lower volume, partially offset by improved price/mix. Replacement tire shipments were down 2 percent, driven by a decrease of 14 percent in commercial replacement. U.S. consumer replacement volume was flat reflecting a tough comparison of an 8 percent increase in the prior year. Original equipment unit volume was down 4 percent.

Fourth quarter 2018 segment operating income of $179 million was down 18 percent from the prior year. The decrease reflects higher raw material costs, increased product liability costs, reduced earnings from third-party chemical sales, the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation and reduced volume, partially offset by a favorable indirect tax settlement in Brazil and improved overhead absorption.

Europe, Middle East and Africa



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(in millions) 2018

2017

2018 2017

Tire Units 13.7

13.7

57.8 57.1



Sales $ 1,210

$ 1,264

$ 5,090 $ 4,928



Segment Operating Income 74

96

363 367



Segment Operating Margin 6.1%

7.6%

7.1% 7.4%





Europe, Middle East and Africa's fourth quarter 2018 sales of $1.2 billion were down 4 percent from the prior year, driven by unfavorable foreign currency translation, partially offset by price/mix improvements. Replacement tire shipments were up 1 percent. OE tire volume decreased 5 percent.

Fourth quarter 2018 segment operating income of $74 million was 23 percent less than the prior year. The decrease was driven by increased raw material costs, weaker results from other tire-related businesses and the negative effect of foreign currency translation. These declines were partially offset by improved price/mix.

Asia Pacific



Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(in millions) 2018

2017

2018 2017

Tire Units 7.9

8.8

30.5 31.2



Sales $ 552

$ 623

$ 2,217 $ 2,237



Segment Operating Income 54

117

257 342



Segment Operating Margin 9.8%

18.8%

11.6% 15.3%





Asia Pacific's fourth quarter 2018 sales decreased 11 percent from last year to $552 million, reflecting weaker volume and unfavorable foreign currency translation. Tire unit volumes were down 10 percent from last year's record fourth quarter. Replacement tire shipments were down 2 percent. Original equipment unit volume was down 22 percent, reflecting weak vehicle production in China.

Fourth quarter 2018 segment operating income of $54 million was down 54 percent from last year's record quarter, reflecting lower volume, higher raw material costs and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Shareholder Return Program

The company paid a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock on Dec. 3, 2018. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share payable March 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on Feb. 1, 2019. The payout represents an annual rate of 64 cents per share.

As a part of its previously announced $2.1 billion share repurchase program, the company repurchased 897 thousand shares of its common stock for $20 million during the fourth quarter. For the full year, the company repurchased 8.9 million shares for $220 million. Since 2013, purchases under the program total 52.9 million shares for $1.5 billion. We do not expect to make a significant amount of share repurchases in 2019.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)







(In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018 2017

2018 2017











NET SALES $ 3,876 $ 4,071

$ 15,475 $ 15,377











Cost of Goods Sold 3,008 3,081

11,961 11,680 Selling, Administrative and General Expense 580 579

2,312 2,279 Rationalizations 4 33

44 135 Interest Expense 85 75

321 335 Other (Income) Expense (3) 16

(174) 70











Income before Income Taxes 202 287

1,011 878 United States and Foreign Tax Expense 92 377

303 513











Net Income (Loss) 110 (90)

708 365 Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income -- 6

15 19











Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $ 110 $ (96)

$ 693 $ 346











Goodyear Net Income (Loss)

- Per Share of Common Stock





















Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.39)

$ 2.92 $ 1.39











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 233 244

237 249











Diluted $ 0.47 $ (0.39)

$ 2.89 $ 1.37











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 235 244

239 253











Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.16 $ 0.14

$ 0.58 $ 0.44













The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









(In millions, except share data) December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets:





Current Assets:





Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 801

$ 1,043 Accounts Receivable 2,030

2,025 Inventories:





Raw Materials 569

466 Work in Process 152

142 Finished Products 2,135

2,179

2,856

2,787 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 238

224 Total Current Assets 5,925

6,079 Goodwill 569

595 Intangible Assets 136

139 Deferred Income Taxes 1,847

2,008 Other Assets 1,136

792 Property, Plant and Equipment 7,259

7,451 Total Assets $ 16,872

$ 17,064







Liabilities:





Current Liabilities:





Accounts Payable-Trade $ 2,920

$ 2,807 Compensation and Benefits 471

539 Other Current Liabilities 737

1,026 Notes Payable and Overdrafts 410

262 Long Term Debt and Capital Leases due Within One Year 243

391 Total Current Liabilities 4,781

5,025 Long Term Debt and Capital Leases 5,110

5,076 Compensation and Benefits 1,345

1,515 Deferred Income Taxes 95

100 Other Long Term Liabilities 471

498 Total Liabilities 11,802

12,214







Shareholders' Equity:





Common Stock, no par value:





Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares – 232 million (240 million in 2017) 232

240 Capital Surplus 2,111

2,295 Retained Earnings 6,597

6,044 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4,076)

(3,976) Goodyear Shareholders' Equity 4,864

4,603 Minority Shareholders' Equity – Nonredeemable 206

247 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,070

4,850 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,872

$ 17,064

















The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



(In millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Net Income $ 708 $ 365 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization 778 781 Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs 15 21 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 131 366 Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements 22 19 Net Rationalization Charges 44 135 Rationalization Payments (174) (154) Net Gains on Asset Sales (1) (14) Gain on TireHub Transaction, Net of Transaction Costs (272) -- Pension Contributions and Direct Payments (74) (90) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:



Accounts Receivable (172) (147) Inventories (171) (44) Accounts Payable - Trade 223 85 Compensation and Benefits (26) (65) Other Current Liabilities (181) (76) Other Assets and Liabilities 66 (24) Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities 916 1,158 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:



Capital Expenditures (811) (881) Asset Dispositions 2 12 Short Term Securities Acquired (68) (83) Short Term Securities Redeemed 68 83 Notes Receivable (55) -- Other Transactions (3) (10) Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities (867) (879) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:



Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred 1,944 1,054 Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid (1,795) (1,046) Long Term Debt Incurred 6,455 6,463 Long Term Debt Paid (6,469) (6,342) Common Stock Issued 4 14 Common Stock Repurchased (220) (400) Common Stock Dividends Paid (138) (110) Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (31) (7) Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions 7 (41) Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities (243) (415) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (43) 57 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (237) (79) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Year 1,110 1,189 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period $ 873 $ 1,110







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

This earnings release presents Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS), which are important financial measures for the company but are not financial measures defined by U.S. GAAP, and should not be construed as alternatives to corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Total Segment Operating Income is the sum of the individual strategic business units' (SBUs') Segment Operating Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Total Segment Operating Margin is Total Segment Operating Income divided by Net Sales as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Total Segment Operating Income and Margin are useful because they represent the aggregate value of income created by the company's SBUs and exclude items not directly related to the SBUs for performance evaluation purposes.

The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to Total Segment Operating Income is Goodyear Net Income and to Total Segment Operating Margin is Return on Sales (which is calculated by dividing Goodyear Net Income by Net Sales).

Adjusted Net Income is Goodyear Net Income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP adjusted for certain significant items. Adjusted Diluted EPS is the company's Adjusted Net Income divided by Weighted Average Shares Outstanding-Diluted as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are useful because they represent how management reviews the operating results of the company excluding the impacts of rationalizations, asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, asset sales and certain other significant items.

It should be noted that other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, the measures presented herein may not be comparable to such similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Total Segment Operating Income, to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Goodyear Net Income, because management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of Goodyear Net Income without unreasonable effort. Goodyear Net Income includes several significant items that are not included in Total Segment Operating Income, such as rationalization charges, other (income) expense, pension curtailments and settlements, and income taxes. The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of these and other similar non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the company's business, acquisitions and dispositions, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, financing fees, actions taken to manage the company's pension liabilities, and the recording or release of tax valuation allowances, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to that unpredictability and the related difficulty in assessing the potential financial impact of the non-GAAP adjustments. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to the company's future financial results.

See the tables below for reconciliations of historical Total Segment Operating Income and Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Segment Operating Income and Margin Reconciliation Table







Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended December 31, December 31,





(In millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total Segment Operating Income $307 $430 $1,274 $1,556 Rationalizations (4) (33) (44) (135) Interest Expense (85) (75) (321) (335) Other Income (Expense) 3 (16) 174 (70) Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation (2) (1) (4) (40) Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans (7) (6) (13) (33) Intercompany Profit Elimination (6) 14 (4) (2) Retained Expenses of Divested Operations (2) (4) (9) (13) Other (2) (22) (42) (50) Income before Income Taxes $202 $287 $1,011 $878 United States and Foreign Taxes 92 377 303 513 Less: Minority Shareholders Net Income -- 6 15 19 Goodyear Net Income (Loss) $110 $(96) $693 $346









Sales $3,876 $4,071 $15,475 $15,377 Return on Sales 2.8% (2.4)% 4.5% 2.3% Total Segment Operating Margin 7.9% 10.6% 8.2% 10.1%

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation Tables













Fourth Quarter 2018 Income Before Income Taxes Taxes Minority Interest Goodyear Net Income Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 202 $ 92 - $ 110 235 $ 0.47 Significant Items:











Pension Settlements 9 2

7

0.03 Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs, and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 6 2

4

0.02 Discrete Tax Items (73) (72)

(1)

(0.01)

(58) (68)

10

0.04 As Adjusted $ 144 $ 24 - $ 120 235 $ 0.51























































Fourth Quarter 2017 Income Before Income Taxes Taxes Minority Interest Goodyear Net Income Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted* Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 287 $ 377 $ 6 $ (96) 244 $ (0.39) Significant Items:











Discrete Tax Items

(315)

315

1.28 Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs, and

Accelerated Depreciation Charges 34 11

23

0.09 Pension Settlements 6 3

3

0.01

40 (301)

341

1.38 As Adjusted $ 327 $ 76 $ 6 $ 245 248 $ 0.99













*Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted for the calculation of as-reported diluted EPS excludes 4 million weighted average shares outstanding for stock options and other securities that were anti-dilutive.







Full Year 2018 Income Before Income Taxes Taxes Minority Interest Goodyear Net Income Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 1,011 $ 303 $ 15 $ 693 239 $ 2.89 Significant Items:











Rationalizations, Asset Write-Offs, and Accelerated Depreciation Charges 48 12 1 35

0.15 Pension Settlements 22 5

17

0.07 Hurricane Effect 12



12

0.05 Pension Standard Change 9 2

7

0.03 Brazil Transportation Strike 7 2

5

0.02 Legal Claims Related to Discontinued Operations 4 1

3

0.01 Insurance Recovery - Discontinued Products (3) (1)

(2)

(0.01) Net Gains on Asset Sales (1)



(1)

(0.01) Discrete Tax Items (95) (88)

(7)

(0.02) Gain on TireHub Transaction, Net of Transaction Costs (272) (65)

(207)

(0.86)

(269) (132) 1 (138)

(0.57) As Adjusted $ 742 $ 171 $ 16 $ 555 239 $ 2.32























































Full Year 2017 Income Before Income Taxes Taxes Minority Interest Goodyear Net Income Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- Diluted Diluted EPS (In millions, except EPS)











As Reported $ 878 $ 513 $ 19 $ 346 253 $ 1.37 Significant Items:











Discrete Tax Items (2) (294)

292

1.14 Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs, and

Accelerated Depreciation Charges 175 53 1 121

0.48 Debt Redemption Charges 31 12

19

0.08 Hurricane Effect 18 2

16

0.06 Pension Settlements 19 7

12

0.05 Insurance Recovery - Discontinued Products (5) (2)

(3)

(0.01) Net Gains on Asset Sales (14) (1)

(13)

(0.05)

222 (223) 1 444

1.75 As Adjusted $ 1,100 $ 290 $ 20 $ 790 253 $ 3.12

