Goodyear to Present at Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ : GT ) today said it will webcast its presentation at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in California on Sept. 14, 2018.

Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president, will provide a business overview. A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available at 11:45 a.m. EDT (8:45 a.m. PDT) on the company's investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

